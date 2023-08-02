Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are in advanced talks to sign Preston North End's Bambo Diaby, who made 18 appearances last season.

Diaby initially struggled for game time but established himself in the second half of the campaign.

Diaby's discipline is a concern, as he received a four-game ban for violent conduct, but he will bring strength and pace to Wednesday's defense.

Sheffield Wednesday are in "advanced talks" to sign Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby, according to LancsLive.

Diaby made 18 appearances for the Lilywhites in all competitions last season, establishing himself in the team in the second half of the campaign after initially struggling for game time.

He missed the final three games of the season after being given a four-game ban for violent conduct for an incident in a mass brawl in Preston's defeat to Swansea City in April.

The 25-year-old had spells with the likes of Cornella, Sampdoria, Girona and Lokeren before joining Barnsley in July 2019.

Diaby was a regular for the Tykes, but he was found to have breached the FA's Anti-Doping Regulations in October 2020 and was handed a two-year ban from football.

He made his return to the game with North End in January 2022, signing a short-term deal before extending his stay at the club that summer.

Diaby has one year remaining on his contract at Deepdale, but he is seemingly closing in on a move to Hillsborough.

Preston have been linked with a move for Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa, but Owls manager Xisco Munoz says the 28-year-old will not be allowed to depart.

Sheffield Wednesday's summer business

After a slow start to the summer transfer window, Munoz is starting to stamp his mark on the Wednesday squad.

Diaby would become the Owls' sixth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher, Pol Valentin and Di'Shon Bernard.

Wednesday are also set to sign goalkeeper Denis Vasquez on loan from AC Milan, while they are reportedly interested in Monaco winger Anthony Musaba.

Speaking after Saturday's 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Luton Town, Munoz revealed that the club were close to bringing in more new additions before Friday's opening Championship game at home to Southampton.

"I’m happy because we’ve signed three players, and we’re close to signing something more, and now I think the best part is coming because it’s the start of the Championship… Now it’s going to be important about the results, about the three points… It wasn’t the best preseason, but we’re now closer to what we want," Munoz told The Star.

"We have an important game on Friday, the players have given 100% today - we gave 70 or 75 minutes to them. We started two weeks after everybody, but I’m happy."

Would Bambo Diaby be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Diaby would be an excellent signing for the Owls.

His minutes were limited at times last season, but he impressed for North End after being given a run in the team in the second half of the campaign.

Diaby missed six games through suspension last season and his discipline is a cause for concern, but he will bring strength and pace to Wednesday's back line, as well as adding Championship experience to the squad.

After the signings of James, Valentin and Bernard and the imminent arrivals of Vasquez and Diaby, the Owls are looking much stronger defensively and they now need to turn their attention to bringing in attacking reinforcements.