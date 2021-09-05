Sheffield Wednesday lining up temporary exits for duo

Sheffield Wednesday are aiming to try and find the right clubs for midfielder Liam Waldock and forward Charles Hagan to move to on loan as they target game time for the duo, according to Yorkshire Live.

The summer transfer window has now come to an end, but the loan window remains open for clubs in the National League to further strengthen their squads over the coming days.

Yorkshire Live believes that Sheffield Wednesday are in the process of considering whether to sanction loan departures for a number of the club’s talented young prospects.

It is believed that amongst the players being considered for loan moves are Waldock and Hagan. That comes with the pair not in Darren Moore’s immediate plans for the League One season following the Owls positive summer of recruitment in the midfield and forward areas.

The loan market has already been used by Sheffield Wednesday this season to get experience and game time for the likes of Cameron Dawson, Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin.

The Owls are now searching for the right club for both Waldock and Hagan to make a move to out on loan in the next few months and aim to impress with competitive game time.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible approach for Sheffield Wednesday to take to the long-term development of both Waldock and Hagan.

The duo have both shown promise within the Owls’ youth ranks but they do need to start getting experience at first-team level in a competitive environment.

Both Waldock and Hagan gave already made their first-team debuts for Sheffield Wednesday and they might have hoped that relegation to League One might have opened the door for them to potentially come into Moore’s plans this term.

However, considering the amount of quality arrivals that have come through the door this summer in both midfield and forward positions, the duo are going to find it very challenging to even make it onto their bench this term.

A loan move to the National League will help the duo develop their game and will give them the chance to show Moore what they can do with regular minutes on the field.

However, it is crucial that the Owls ensure that the club they send them to will give them the game time that they need.