Sheffield Wednesday line up unique transfer for 29-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Greg Cunningham on loan from Cardiff City this January.

As per Football Insider, the Owls have set their sights on a deal for the 29-year-old, initially on loan before he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Cunningham is an ex-Man City youth-team player, but has forged a good career since leaving the four-time Premier League Champions.

He’s had loans in the East Midlands with Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, before really making a name for himself with Bristol City and Preston North End.

Cardiff picked up the left-back from North End in a multi-million pound deal. However, his spell with the Bluebirds has brought only 14 appearances.

He had an injury hampered loan with Blackburn Rovers last season and has since featured just six times for Cardiff in the current campaign.

There are now just six months to run on Cunningham’s deal with the Bluebirds and Wednesday are keen on tying up a loan deal ahead of him becoming a free agent in the summer.

In terms of Wednesday’s current league position, they have clawed their way out of the Championship’s relegation zone.

However, they remain without a manager following Tony Pulis’ departure.

The Verdict

Whilst Wednesday don’t have a manager and that makes signing players a little bit risky, pursuing Cunningham isn’t the worst move in the world.

He’s a steady left-back, who on loan, could be a very good deal to do this January.

The fact he will become a free agent in the summer means that Wednesday are also in the mix then to do this deal beyond the end of 2020/21 all being well.

That, again, wouldn’t be a bad move.

Thoughts? Let us know!