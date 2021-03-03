Sheffield Wednesday legend makes Darren Moore selection admission ahead of Rotherham clash

Carlton Palmer believes that Josh Windass is going to feature heavily under new Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore following his two goals against Luton on Saturday.

Moore’s first game in charge of the Owls comes tonight against local rivals Rotherham United, having only taken charge on Monday morning following his move from League One outfit Doncaster Rovers.

He’s looking to arrest the slide which has seen Wednesday lose four on the bounce under caretaker boss Neil Thompson, which may have forced owner Dejphon Chansiri to act and move for Moore.

And with his arrival could come a change in style – Thompson used a 3-5-2 formation for most of his two months in charge, and three centre-backs has been pretty much a constant under all managers at Hillsborough this season.

Moore though has a different tactical direction – he predominantly plays a 4-2-3-1 formation and that could spell trouble for a few of Wednesday’s attackers.

The Owls have a wealth of striking options – Callum Paterson, Josh Windass, Jordan Rhodes and Jack Marriott – but in Moore’s primary system only one can play in that role.

And on the strength of his brace at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, Windass is being tipped to start under Moore and be a big player according to Palmer, who is an icon in S6 having made 227 league appearances for the club in his career.

“He’s now scored two goals, so, you know, I expect Darren to select him,” Palmer told FootballFanCast.

“I’m sure he’ll be speaking to Thompson, who knows the players really well, and I would assume that Josh will start the next game.

“You would expect to as a player if you scored two goals, and then the rest is down to him.”

The Verdict

Even though Windass scored a brace on Saturday, it’s not a guarantee that he will be the starting striker under Moore.

Naturally, Windass is an attacking midfielder and he’s played most of his career there, so he could easily be the main man there for Moore in his 4-2-3-1, should he go down that route.

A lack of creativity has been the main issue for the Owls this season, and Windass probably wouldn’t solve that issue – he’s more of a high-pressing attacker rather than a playmaker – but one thing he has on his side is recent goals, and that for sure will stick in Moore’s mind when he goes to name his first line-up.