Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are set to let some players depart the club in January.

One of those players is Lee Gregory.

The experienced forward has fallen out of favour at Hillsborough and has reported interest from league One.

Sheffield Wednesday's quest for Championship survival may well and truly be underway, after an excellent run of three wins in four games.

This good form has been inspired by manager Danny Rohl who took the reins at Hillsborough back in October, when the Owls were rock-bottom of the Championship.

The positive results achieved under Rohl have lifted the Owls above South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United into 23rd and just six points from safety, with an out-of-form Huddersfield Town sitting in 21st.

Remarkably, Wednesday have picked up as many points as third-placed Leeds United from their last five games, which demonstrates the confidence and fighting spirit Rohl has been able to ignite within the Owls' ranks.

Rohl and co seem to have found themselves a new goal-scoring hero in the form of 18-year-old Bailey Cadamarteri, who has scored in each of the Owls' recent wins.

Saturday's win over relegation rivals Queen's Park Rangers could prove vital, and as the January transfer window looms, Rohl may want to upgrade his squad in order to increase his side's chances of second-tier survival.

However, reshaping the squad will also lead to some outgoings, including that of players who have served the Owls well over the years.

Lee Gregory could exit Sheffield Wednesday in January

One player who could depart is experienced forward Lee Gregory, with League One clubs reportedly interested.

During his time at the Owls, Gregory has made 100 appearances and scored 29 goals, but this campaign the 35-year-old striker has fallen out of favour, starting in just 10 of the Owls' 22 Championship outings this campaign.

Darren Witcoop posted on X: "Sheffield Wednesday looking to beef up their squad with added firepower in January…but there will be some outgoings.

"Lee Gregory among the players up for grabs and there is interest from League One clubs in the striker and other fringe Owls players."

Lee Gregory could be a good fit for Portsmouth

With League One sides reportedly interested, it begs the question, which sides?

Although no specific clubs have been mentioned, Lee Gregory could make sense for a club such as Portsmouth, for example.

Pompey are seven points clear at the top of the third tier but could do with reinforcements in forward areas following an injury to top marksman Colby Bishop.

A player of Gregory's experience, who was promoted from League One only last season, and scored 10 goals as the Owls made their Championship return, could be a great fit for a Pompey side who are vying for promotion.

Given the fact Gregory is 35 years old, it'd perhaps make more sense for a League One side with a very clear short-term goal in the third tier to sign him up rather than a side who are focused on a much longer-term project.

Aside from Portsmouth, the League One teams who could benefit from Gregory's services are those pushing for either a play-off spot or an automatic promotion spot, and as the striker's days in the Football League are potentially numbered, he may want one more promotion on his CV before his eventual retirement.