Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the season has left them in a dire situation, with no league wins and a high risk of relegation.

Xisco Munoz, the team's manager, admits that he needs to be a better teacher as the players are repeating the same mistakes and not understanding his instructions.

Dejphon Chansiri, the club's owner, has faced criticism for his recent comments and there is a growing disconnect between him and the supporters, with many calling for him to sell the club.

Sheffield Wednesday have made a nightmare start to the season.

Despite Darren Moore's unexpected departure in the summer, the Owls' supporters will have been expecting a lot more from their team, but they have failed to secure a single league win this term.

This miserable form could relegate them in April, so they need to ensure they improve results as quickly as possible.

Dejphon Chansiri's comments off the pitch won't have done much to boost them ahead of their clash against Sunderland last Friday - and the South Yorkshire side look like a club in turmoil at this stage.

This is a massive shame - because Chansiri was praised by some supporters for his part in getting the Championship outfit back to their current division and the team on the field worked so far to secure a second-tier return.

They can't afford to look back at past success in their current situation though and speaking of the present, we have rounded up some of the latest news involving Xisco Munoz's side below.

What honest Sheffield Wednesday admission did Xisco Munoz make?

With the Owls claiming just two points from a possible 27 in their opening nine league games, something is clearly very wrong at Hillsborough.

Scoring just five times in nine league games, their attack is a clear area to improve but their defence hasn't been great either.

Admitting he needs to be a better teacher, Xisco said: "We have different situations – we are working on things on the pitch, we are working with video, we are working on the mentality… And after that you need to decide if the players can understand it or not.

"If you ask me whether they understand based on today, I’d say no, because we repeat the same mistakes. This is the thing, and I’m pushing myself about that.

"I need to teach them better, because if I know about the situations and we work on them, and they still repeat the mistakes, then maybe it’s because I’m not explaining it well."

What did Adrian Clarke say about Dejphon Chansiri?

In a club statement on Friday, Chansiri threatened to not put additional money into the club because he felt some supporters had stepped over the line in their criticism of him.

This statement created some panic - and speaking on the 'What the EFL?' podcast - Adrian Clarke has criticised the Owls' owner for his comments and has urged him to sell the club.

He said (from 3:35): "That would be the best for all concerned (if Chansiri sells). I don't think that Sheffield Wednesday fans love Chansiri at all. I don’t think there’s much affection there, even though they got promoted this year.

"I just feel there has been a disconnect for quite some time between him and what he brings to the table and the supporters.

"He’s come out with so many of these statements, he’s very out there in terms of his emotions and it’s just all a little bit embarrassing."

What did David Prutton predict for the West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday game?

With West Bromwich Albion securing a 4-0 away win at Preston North End last weekend, they are the clear favourites going into this clash at The Hawthorns.

The Lilywhites had been unbeaten in the league during 2023/24 before Albion came to town - and the Baggies now face a side that hasn't won all season.

It would be typical of football to produce a shock away win tonight - but Sky Sports presenter and pundit David Prutton believes a 2-0 home win is on the card for Carlos Corberan's win.

Another defeat this evening would surely make Xisco's position at Hillsborough untenable. He's a man under a lot of pressure right now.