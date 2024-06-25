Highlights Sheffield Wednesday secured Championship survival after turning things around with Danny Rohl.

Loanees have returned or been released, new signings made, and contract decisions lie ahead.

Star forward Windass may leave, attracting West Brom and others, while Sory Kaba is eyed as an alternative.

It is a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

There were fears among Wednesday supporters that the club could lose Rohl this summer, but the German signed a new long-term contract at Hillsborough last month, and it could be a busy few months as he looks to rebuild his squad.

Loanees James Beadle, Kristian Pedersen, Jeff Hendrick, Momo Diaby, Ian Poveda, Ike Ugbo, and Ashley Fletcher have returned to their parent clubs, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released at the end of their contracts.

Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan have both signed new deals, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks rejected the offer of a new contract to join Rotherham United and Oxford United respectively, while Dominic Iorfa and Di'Shon Bernard are yet to commit their futures to the club.

The Owls have brought in three new additions so far this summer, with goalkeeper Ben Hamer and defenders Max Lowe and Yan Valery arriving in South Yorkshire.

With the transfer window now open for business, speculation is continuing to gather pace, and we rounded up all the latest Wednesday news.

West Brom make Josh Windass move

Forward Josh Windass joined Wednesday from Wigan Athletic in January 2020, and he wrote his name into the club's history books when he scored a 123rd-minute winner against Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley last May.

Windass scored seven goals and provided two assists in 28 appearances during an injury-disrupted campaign this season, and he stepped up when his team needed him once again, netting three goals in the last three games to help secure survival.

It was reported earlier this month that Windass was on the verge of signing a new contract with the Owls, but those talks have now stalled, and according to The Star, it is "looking increasingly unlikely" that the 30-year-old will remain at Hillsborough.

Windass is attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs, and Birmingham World claim that West Bromwich Albion have made contact with his representatives to assess whether he would be interested in a move to The Hawthorns.

However, the Baggies face significant competition for Windass' signature as Derby County, Stoke City, Coventry City and Hull City have also been linked with the forward this summer.

League One side Birmingham City are another club reportedly keen on Windass, and while it may seem unlikely that he would drop down to the third tier, the Blues are believed to have a £20 million budget this summer, which would allow them to compete financially with his Championship suitors.

Sory Kaba eyed as Ike Ugbo alternative

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Wednesday are among the Championship clubs interested in signing Las Palmas striker Sory Kaba.

Kaba only joined Las Palmas from Midtjylland last summer, but he is reportedly free to leave the Spanish club after a disappointing season that saw him score just two goals and provide one assist in 20 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to English football having spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Cardiff City, and he enjoyed a successful spell in South Wales, scoring eight goals and registering one assist in 17 games.

Cardiff were keen to re-sign Kaba last summer, and he was also linked with Watford, West Brom and Birmingham, but he instead opted to join Las Palmas.

The Owls' interest in Kaba comes amid concerns they could be priced out of a move for Troyes striker Ike Ugbo, who scored seven goals and provided one assist in 19 appearances during his loan spell at Hillsborough last season.

Related Middlesbrough snub speaks volumes about Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl: View Max Lowe was convinced to join Wednesday by Röhl despite interest from Boro

Mickel Miller interest

Football Insider claim that Wednesday are the latest side to join the race for Plymouth Argyle winger Mickel Miller.

Miller joined the Pilgrims from Rotherham United in the summer of 2022, and after helping his side to the League One title in his first year at the club, he played an important role as Argyle secured Championship survival this season, scoring one goal and registering one assist in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Home Park this summer, and with discussions over a new deal stalling, he is on the radar of a number of Championship clubs.

Stoke City are believed to be keen on Miller, and a move to the bet365 Stadium would see him reunite with former Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher, while Preston North End, Portsmouth and Oxford are also reportedly keeping tabs on him, so the Owls could face a battle to land his signature.