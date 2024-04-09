Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have 5 games left and need points to avoid relegation.

A Norwich player may have been a transfer target; Röhl seeks "ruthless" display.

Club is considering contracts for talented teens, aiming to integrate youth into the first team.

Sheffield Wednesday only have five games left to save their Championship status.

Considering where the Owls were after 10 or so games, it's amazing that they have a real fighting chance of staying up with less than half-a-dozen games to go in the 2023/24 campaign.

A big win last time out against Queens Park Rangers, who have all but lifted themselves away from the relegation battle, didn't get them out of the bottom three - in fact, they haven't been higher than 22nd throughout the entire season - but it did keep their hopes alive after a barren run of points.

As Wednesday have their third-last game of the season at Hillsborough tonight against Norwich City, Football League World has provided you with all of the latest stories covering the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday wanted Norwich player

Speaking ahead of the match between the two, Norwich manager, David Wagner, praised Wednesday's manager Danny Röhl for the job that he has done to give his team a chance at survival.

But the most interesting part of his revelations about his compatriot were that the two were in contact during the January transfer window about one of Wagner's players that Röhl was looking at signing. The boss of the Canaries didn't reveal who it was that Wednesday were interested in, but there were certainly talks held.

"I know [Röhl], I met him once in a hotel for a coffee a few years ago," said the City manager.

"We were in touch in the winter window as well, he was interested in one of our players and he wanted my opinion - obviously we speak about English football. Not consistently, but we’ve done this in the past."

Danny Röhl wants "ruthless" team

The young German coach said that he wants his team to have an edge to them when they take on Norwich, who are fighting for a spot in the play-offs.

Röhl told The Star: "I think that Norwich are very strong at the moment. They’ve lost only two of their last 12, and they just beat Ipswich… We know what it means to play against Ipswich.

"But they need to come to us, and you see it at both ends of the table at the moment that everybody is ready, everybody is fighting for goals, and that’s what we need to do on Tuesday.

"We need to try and create something, stay in the game, do our jobs right and be ruthless, be nasty. They need to be men, and do the things that I demand of them."

Contract talks for talented teens

Around this time in the football season is when managers and the rest of the staff at football clubs begin to consider the futures of players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

It's also a time when youth team players learn their fate; whether they will be kept on by their current club, and/or make the jump to the first team, or whether they aren't in the club's plans.

The Star has previously reported that Wednesday are keen to keep hold of players like Joey Phuthi, Favour Onukwuli and Sam Reed, who have all starred at Middlewood Road.

The manager has confirmed that he has had recent discussions with coaches in the academy about what the future will look like for the current set of youth team players.

"Two weeks ago we had a meeting, and we have them once a month, where we sit with the academy staff and speak about the players - we spoke about which players we could extend, which are interesting and could maybe in the pre-season come and train with us," said the 34-year-old.

He added: "This is what we’re doing, and I want to have space in my squad for young players to bring them in, I think it’ll be helpful.

"This season some players were involved in the first team since I arrived, and this is what I’m looking for. Especially if you have the right amount of players in your squad and have the space to bring them up and train.

"They have to work hard to deserve that position, though, that’s important.

"I’m also looking at some of their games - unfortunately Tuesday it wasn’t possible because we had meetings - but it’s a topic, and we want to bring them closer to the first team. But they have to deliver as well."