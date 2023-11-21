Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to hit the ground running once the Championship action returns this weekend.

The Owls have had a difficult start to the campaign, winning just one of their opening 16 fixtures in their second division return.

The Yorkshire club earned promotion back to the Championship last season, but it is looking increasingly likely that they will go straight back down without a significant turnaround in form.

Danny Rohl was placed in charge of the first team squad in October following Xisco Munoz’s dismissal, with the German losing four of his first five games at the helm.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday news?

Wednesday will return this weekend with a trip to face Birmingham City on 25 November.

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding the club…

Taylor opens up on failed move

Lyle Taylor was linked with a potential move to Wednesday in September, but a deal failed to materialise.

The forward has since signed for Wycombe Wanderers, where he has opened up on the details surrounding his failure to secure a new club during pre-season.

“There was a timing thing that happened with another club,” said Taylor, via Wycombe’s Twitter account.

“It was supposed to be a week, it turned into two weeks.

“Six weeks later here we are. I’m proud to be here.

“It’s really difficult to put into words exactly what it means.

“It was such a weird feeling getting ready to play a game.

“The last time I played in the football league would have been for Birmingham City 18 months ago, so it was really nice to get ready to play a game of football again, from Friday afternoon, preparing for a game.”

Rohl frustration

The Wednesday manager has revealed his frustration at the timing of the current international break.

Rohl’s side went into the break off the back of a humiliating 4-0 loss at home to Millwall, which has seen them nine points adrift of safety after 16 games.

“We have trained really hard in the last four weeks working on all things we have to do," said Rohl, via The Star.

"After a defeat like on Saturday, if you are a player, coach or manager then normally you want to play the next game immediately to make it better.

“But now, we take all the things from the first four weeks.

“As coaches we can now have the feeling from the players and from each other to say, ‘who is able to do this? Who is able to do that’? We will take a lot of feedback from the first weeks and find good solutions for the future.”

Winter preparation

Rohl has opened up on the process he is bringing the squad through to prepare for the busy winter schedule.

The latest international break comes ahead of a hectic December schedule that sees the team play eight times in the space of a month.

“During the international break we will train stronger on the physical side of it,” said Rohl, via the club’s official website.

“It will be a little bit like a pre-season for one week to train hard and improve our fundamentals to be ready for December, with a lot of matches and not so much training.”