At their 14th attempt to do so, Sheffield Wednesday finally picked up their first league victory of the season on Saturday afternoon.

In arguably a Championship six-pointer against fellow strugglers Rotherham United, the Owls ran out 2-0 winners, with Michael Smith scoring a brace against his former club to seal the points for Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Sheffield Wednesday, they remain bottom of the Championship standings, but it was certainly a step in the right direction for Danny Rohl and his players.

Naturally, since the above match, there has been plenty to discuss Sheffield Wednesday wise, so below, we've rounded up some of the latest Owls' news coming out of the match.

Rohl on dropping players

With the club looking for their first win of the season, boss Danny Rohl shook up the Sheffield Wednesday squad for the Rotherham clash at the weekend.

A number of first team players were missing, for example, including some who have featured fairly often this season in Akin Famewo, Liam Palmer and Jeff Hendrick.

Other players not in the squad included on loan Watford striker Ashley Fletcher, as well as Mallik Wilks and Tyreeq Bakinson.

Explaining his decision, Rohl told the media, via The Star: "We have just 20 positions in the squad,”

“It was a very hard decision, I know it is always difficult for a manager when you have a big squad and I have to decide this.

"The reaction from Liam [Palmer] was great, he trained hard again in the morning and this is what I need.

"It is a long season and until the end it is a hard race. It’s important to see the direction of the players that didn’t play.”

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Rohl added: “I spoke with Akin [Famewo],”

“His performance in the two matchdays was not amazing but he made good things. Today I decided against Akin, he was a little bit maybe tired from the last two games and it’s important we don’t overload to handle this.

"For sure he was a little bit disappointed, but he is open-minded, he understood this and next week he is fresh and can go in the next training sessions.”

Bambo Diaby's social media pledge

Another Sheffield Wednesday news story to emerge of late came courtesy of Bambo Diaby on social media.

Diaby has played 10 Championship matches for the club so far this season, and after the Rotherham win, vowed that the squad would keep working hard.

On Twitter, Diaby wrote: "We were on the right track and we knew it,"

"Now it's time to keep working and improving.

"Thanks for being always next to us 🦉💙."

Barry Bannan sends message to Josh Windass

Our final Sheffield Wednesday news piece also comes courtesy of social media, with Barry Bannan sending a message of encouragement to Josh Windass on Instagram.

After the win this weekend, Windass took to Instagram to post the following.

"Finally the performance turned into a win," Windass posted on Instagram..

"Long time coming, and plenty more to come. Forgot how to score but [expletive] it."

In the comments under the post, Bannan could be seen, offering words of encouragement to his teammate, stating: "Well done ma man it’s coming keep going 💪."