Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's season continues to worsen with a 13th defeat in 17 games, putting them at risk of relegation.

Manager Danny Rohl is determined to bring in new players during the January transfer window to strengthen the squad.

Wednesday will face league leaders Leicester City without the injured striker Michael Smith and suspended Josh Windass, making the match even more challenging.

Sheffield Wednesday’s awful season continued on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s.

George Byers had given the Owls a deserved lead, but Leandro Bacuna scored a fine equaliser before Jordan James got the winner for Blues late on. The defeat was the 13th in 17 games for the Yorkshire side, and it means they are ten points from safety.

Therefore, a return to League One looks highly likely for Wednesday, although boss Danny Rohl will still believe he can inspire a turnaround.

However, things don’t get any easier for the Owls, as they welcome league leaders Leicester City to Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

And, here we run down all the news involving Wednesday ahead of the fixture…

Danny Rohl makes transfer admission

Even now, it seems as though the January window will be the final roll of the dice for Wednesday to stay in the division, so they will want to be active.

Whether they have the funds available to get the players Rohl wants remains to be seen, but it’s clear, somehow, they need to get new faces in to refresh the squad.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live after the defeat at St. Andrew’s, Rohl made it clear that he wants new faces, and that he has outlined where the work needs to be done.

“I know it's a big topic but it's not easy. I've got a clear idea of what I want in January and I'll push this topic. But until then I'll work hard with my players.”

Michael Smith unlikely to feature against Leicester

Wednesday have had to do without striker Michael Smith for the previous two games, which is a blow considering he scored twice against Rotherham in their only win of the season.

It had been hoped that the 32-year-old would be back against Leicester, but Rohl told the Sheffield Star that he is still a major doubt, although they will continue to assess the player leading up to kick-off.

“Michael Smith was not quite ready to play, and we’re just going to have to look at him from day to day. It could be that he’s also not available against Leicester, but this is the way. We’re just looking from day to day with this injury.”

Focus on Leicester

As mentioned, the Foxes are next up for Wednesday, and it’s the toughest fixture the club could have right now. So, when you desperately need points, it’s far from ideal.

If the game wasn’t hard enough, Rohl will also have to do without Josh Windass, as he picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Blues on Saturday, which means he will now serve a one-game suspension.

Whilst the forward is yet to score in the Championship this season, he remains a constant threat with his pace and direct style, and it was his outstanding free-kick that resulted in Byers’ goal against Blues last time out.

So, Windass will be missed against the Foxes, but he is sure to be back in the XI when Wednesday host Blackburn this weekend.