Sheffield Wednesday have had an upturn in form in recent games, but they still remain bottom of the Championship after a woeful start to the campaign.

The Owls caused a big shock in their last game against Blackburn Rovers, as they won 3-1 for only their second win of the league season.

However, the bigger surprise arguably came before that game as they managed to take points off the runaway leaders Leicester City when they drew 1-1.

Unfortunately for them, though, they still haven't been able to move off the foot of the table, although they are now just three points off their closest rivals, Rotherham United, whilst ten points off safety.

With games coming thick and fast in this festive period, Football League World takes a look at all the news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday.

Ciaran Brennan's time at Sheffield Wednesday could be over

Centre-back Ciaran Brennan will finally have the chance to get some minutes under his belt this season, as he has left the club to join non-league side Hartlepool on a short-term loan deal.

Brennan wasn't named in the Championship squad at the start of the season by Xisco Munoz even though he had 18 appearances for Wednesday under his belt at the time.

When Danny Rohl was hired he had the chance to bring him into the squad, but he still left the 23-year-old.

Now the fact he has gone out on loan just before the January transfer window opens would insinuate his time at the club is up.

New contract talks have started with Bailey Cadamarteri

It has been a whirlwind of a season for Bailey Cadamarteri. He made his league debut for the club and then made his first start, before proceeding to score his first goal in the victory over Blackburn.

He has only played four games so far in this campaign, but it looks like he is now set to become a key player for Rohl as he attempts to get The Owls miraculously out of the bottom three.

At just 18, the striker is viewed as a star of the future by Wednesday, and they are not sleeping on his impressive start to life as a senior player. According to The Star, they have started contract negotiations to tie his future down at the club amid interest from the Premier League.

A new contract for the youngster should help him kick on and gain more confidence, which is exactly what Rohl will want.

Rohl makes Iorfa admission

Sheffield Wednesday had an early problem to deal with at the start of their win last weekend as defender Dominic Iorfa had to go off with an injury in the fourth minute.

Rohl has admitted he was worried when that happened as he said: "When he went down I was really scared about the situation, but it was also a mental thing after, it’s not easy for a team after an injury in one minute be strong in the game."

Just a few minutes later, his side took the lead through his new go-to-man Cadamarteri, showing their strong resilience, and they had to do that again in the second half to retake the lead.

Rohl didn't share any updates on Iorfa, but that will be a worry for Sheffield Wednesday as the defender has started the last 11 league games. They have a massive game away to recent strugglers Stoke City next weekend.