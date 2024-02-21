It has been a positive few weeks for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

The Owls picked up a crucial 2-0 victory over relegation rivals Millwall at The Den on Saturday, with first half goals from Ike Ugbo and Anthony Musaba sealing all three points.

Rohl's men remain 23rd in the table, but they are now just four points from safety ahead of the game against Bristol City at Hillsborough this weekend.

As the countdown to another huge game continues, we rounded up all the latest Wednesday news.

Owls join race for ex-Man United player

According to TEAMtalk, Wednesday are one of the clubs interested in signing former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison.

Morrison is available after his departure from MLS side DC United, and the Owls are said to be exploring a move, while League One promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United are also reportedly keen.

The 31-year-old scored two goals in 14 appearances for DC United after joining the club in July 2022, and his last spell in England came with Derby County, where he netted five goals and provided four assists in 38 games as the Rams were relegated from the Championship in the 2021-22 season.

Morrison began his career with Manchester United, and he has gone on to play for a host of clubs, including West Ham United, Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff City, Lazio, Atlas, Ostersund, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and ADO Den Haag, but disciplinary issues have prevented the midfielder from fulfilling his potential.

It is fair to say that Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has established himself as a legend at the club since his arrival on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in August 2015.

Bannan led the club to promotion from League One last season, and he has remained an integral part of the team in the Championship this campaign, scoring one goal and registering two assists in 32 appearances in all competitions so far.

The 34-year-old's contract at Hillsborough is set to expire in the summer, but Rohl insisted he is confident the midfielder will sign a new deal, regardless of what division the club are in next season.

"I think Barry is a big part of this team and a big part of this club, alongside Liam Palmer they are players that have such a long time here," Rohl told The Star. "I am very convinced he (Bannan) will be here, it doesn't matter which league. I like that he is also looking to see what he is wanting to do after his playing career, maybe be a manager at some time and that is fantastic, to be open to this as well.

"There is no issue, no problem. He will be a part of the team next season."

Palmer on Wednesday future

Like Bannan, defender Liam Palmer is another player who is out of contract in the summer.

Aside from a loan spell at Tranmere Rovers in the 2012-13 season, Palmer has spent the entirety of his career with Wednesday, and he has scored one goal and provided one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions this campaign, while he moved up to joint-ninth on the club's list of all-time appearance makers after starting in the win at Millwall on Saturday.

It had looked as though Palmer's days at Hillsborough were numbered after he failed to feature in any of Rohl's first six games in charge, but he has since become a key player under the German, starring in both defence and midfield.

The Star claim that "more than one US club has expressed an interest" in signing Palmer, but the 32-year-old says he is keen to extend his stay with the Owls.

"Nothing yet," Palmer told The Star when asked if talks had taken place over a new deal. "I know the manager said he'd get January out of the way (before dealing with contract extensions) in the press, but I've not spoken to him. Hopefully we'll speak in the next few weeks. He's said he's got a list in his mind of the players he wants to keep. Hopefully I'm on that list.

"It's one of them, really. It's a fine line on looking at the future and taking care of the here and now, and that's about playing games, getting picked first of all and doing well like today when I do get picked. I get on with him, he's very serious about his work and you don't want to be going in when he's got a lot on, so the time will come when he sees fit to have a chat with me or my agent or whatever. His door is always open, you want security and stuff but I'm not too concerned at the moment, there's more pressing matters and that's to keep this club in the league."