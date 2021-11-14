Sheffield Wednesday latest news: Moore sends message over results, Lee Gegory update issued and Lewis Gibson situation addressed

It has been something of a mixed start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday.

Although Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham means the Owls are now unbeaten in their last ten games in all competitions, they have won just four times during that run.

That means that the Owls currently sit eighth in the League One table, two points adrift of the play-offs, but having played more games than the majority of those above them.

Given the expectation on Darren Moore’s side to challenge for an immediate promotion back to the Championship this season, it is perhaps no surprise to see plenty of news emerge around the club recently.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Sheffield Wednesday news stories to emerge in the past few days.

Moore sends “nearly men” message

Saturday’s draw with Gillingham was yet another frustrating result for Wednesday considering their performance.

The Owls enjoyed the majority of possession and chances against their struggling opponents, but were unable to take advantage and claim all three points, leading to some clear comments from Moore.

Speaking after the game, the Wednesday manager revealed that he has told his players they need to be more ruthless in terms of taking the chances that come their way, in order to avoid becoming the “nearly men” of the division, in the battle for promotion.

Lee Gregory injury update

One other concern to emerge for Wednesday from Saturday’s draw with Gillingham, was focused around Lee Gregory.

The summer signing from Stoke is Wednesday’s top scorer this season with six goals – and three assists – in 15 league games, but was absent from the matchday squad for that clash with the Gills.

Speaking after the game, Moore told Yorkshire Live that the 33-year-old’s absence was due to a calf problem, the extent of which will only become clear when he has a scan on the injury on Monday.

Talks held with Everton over Gibson

One player who has endured a frustrating season so far at Sheffield Wednesday, is on loan Everton man Lewis Gibson.

Since joining on a temporary basis from the Toffees in the summer, Gibson has made just two appearances in all competitions for the Owls, having otherwise been sidelined by injury, which has seemingly led to discussions over the centre-back’s future at Hillsborough.

Speaking about Gibson recently, Moore revealed that Wednesday continue to hold talks with Everton about the 21-year-old, with both extending the loan, or bringing it to an early end, both still under consideration.

Moore makes Mendez-Laing revelation

One other deal that Wednesday may yet look to complete in the coming weeks, revolves around Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The former Peterborough and Cardiff winger – who is a free-agent after leaving Middlesbrough following a brief spell at The Riverside Stadium last season – has been on trial at Wednesday recently, where it seems he has impressed Moore.

Speaking about the 29-year-old, the Wednesday manager admitted that Mendez-Laing has been a useful figure to have in training, and that he has improved while with the club, but that no timescale has been set about making a possible decision over the attacker’s longer term future.