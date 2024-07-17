Highlights Sheffield Wednesday avoided relegation and Rohl signed a long-term contract.

The Owls have made nine new summer signings, with some players leaving.

The club is pursuing winger Karamoko Dembele and striker Ike Ugbo for the upcoming season.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to last season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad.

The Owls have brought in nine new signings so far this summer, with James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill arriving at Hillsborough.

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new contracts, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks have departed after rejecting the offer of an extension, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

With over a month remaining in the transfer window, there are likely to be plenty more incomings and outgoings in S6, and as speculation continues to gather pace, we rounded up all the latest Wednesday news.

Karamoko Dembele approach

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Wednesday are one of a number of clubs who have made an offer to Brest to sign winger Karamoko Dembele.

Dembele spent last season on loan at Blackpool in League One, and he starred for the Seasiders as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

It seems Dembele's impressive form at Bloomfield Road has alerted the attention of a number of Championship clubs, and in addition to the Owls' approach, newly-promoted duo Derby County and Portsmouth are also said to have made offers for the 21-year-old, while third tier side Bolton Wanderers have reportedly registered their interest.

Dembele has two years remaining on his contract with Brest, and it remains to be seen whether Wednesday are looking to sign him on loan or permanently, but it looks as though they are stepping up their pursuit of the winger.

Stoke City and Birmingham City eye Ike Ugbo

Striker Ike Ugbo played a key role in Wednesday's survival last season after joining the club on loan from Troyes in January, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 19 appearances.

It is fair to say that without Ugbo's goals, the Owls would no longer be in the Championship, and Rohl is hoping to bring the 25-year-old back to Hillsborough on a permanent basis this summer.

The Star claim that Wednesday had an initial offer for Ugbo rejected by Troyes last week, and the French side "are now awaiting a second Owls bid that would need to be much closer to their valuation of the player".

Ugbo is believed to be keen to return to South Yorkshire, but Wednesday reportedly face competition for his signature from Championship rivals Stoke City and ambitious League One promotion hopefuls Birmingham City, who are both set to make a move for the striker, while "further interest from other clubs remains".

Di'Shon Bernard latest

Defender Di'Shon Bernard is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer, and despite being offered a new contract by Wednesday in May, he is yet to commit his future to the club.

Bernard joined the Owls on a free transfer last summer after his release by Manchester United, and he was one of the club's standout performers last season, making 36 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old posted a picture of packed luggage on his Instagram story on Monday night with the caption "ready for the next chapter", leading to fears among Wednesday supporters that he could be set to leave the club.

However, The Star claim that no decision has yet been made on Bernard's future, and the Owls "remain hopeful" that he will sign a new deal at the club.

Speaking earlier this month, Rohl admitted that negotiations with Bernard had been complicated by his involvement in the Copa America with Jamaica this summer, and he seemed optimistic that an agreement could be reached.

"It is still a position we are looking in," Rohl told The Star. "Dish was in the tournament (Copa America), which makes him a little bit different to other players. You want to let them have the focus for the tournament and now we are seeing what we can do.

"It’s always from both sides, it’s not just about the dream. We have to find a way. If we can do it, then it could be a very good option to take him. He was a big part of the last season for me and for the team, but again we have to work behind the scenes. You have seen how we bring players in every week; players, players. Let’s have a look."