Highlights Josh Windass's injury is a concern for Sheffield Wednesday as they fight to avoid relegation. The extent of his muscular problem is still unknown.

Danny Rohl, the new manager, has praised young goalkeeper Pierce Charles and encouraged him to continue training hard to earn a place in the team.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri plans to appoint a new head of recruitment to address concerns about the club's structure and decision-making.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a torrid season so far, but there will be a hope that they can kick-on under Danny Rohl.

The new boss hasn’t had the best of starts since he was named as Xisco Munoz’s successor, but the Owls have picked their only win of the campaign under the German.

He inherited a club in a mess, and his appointment has brought some optimism as he looks to implement a new style of play that can bring long-term success at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

A frustrating 1-0 loss to Bristol City last time out with ten men has left Wednesday nine points from safety, so they know their situation is very bleak right now.

But, Rohl will still believe they can survive, and it’s about getting back on track with the visit of Millwall this weekend.

And, here we provide a round-up of the latest Sheffield Wednesday news ahead of the fixture…

Josh Windass injury concern

Rohl needs his big players to stay fit if Wednesday are to get out of the relegation zone, so it will be a real worry that Josh Windass missed the defeat at Ashton Gate with a muscular problem.

The boss didn’t give much away when he discussed the player on Friday, and he has stated that he will be receiving more information early this week after they conducted more checks on the forward.

With the international break following the Millwall game, it’s unlikely they will take a chance with Windass, but Rohl will have been hoping for good news from his medical team.

Danny Rohl praises Pierce Charles

Part of the remit for the new boss in the long-term will be to utilise the academy at Wednesday, as too few players have been given an opportunity in recent years.

However, Rohl’s background suggests he will give youngsters a chance if they’re good enough, and he has already been pictured watching the U23s as he looks at the better talents coming through.

One who appears to have impressed the boss is Pierce Charles, as Rohl praised the keeper and urged him to keep 'training hard' to push for a place in the team moving forward.

We know the ex-Leipzig chief wants to build from the back, and his comments to the Sheffield Star indicate he likes the all-round game of Charles.

“He’s very good on the grass. He can play football and he has a lot of good solutions, which is something that I like. He’s trained very hard with the first team, and if he keeps training hard then maybe there’s a chance to come in.”

Dejphon Chansiri to appoint new head of recruitment

Dejphon Chansiri has understandably come in for huge criticism from the fans this season, with a lot of concern about the structure in place as well as the individual decisions he has made.

One worry is that a key figure hasn’t been leading recruitment, with David Downes, who was head of recruitment, having departed for Blackpool in the summer.

Luke Dowling took over on a temporary basis, but it’s clearly a key position that needs to be filled, and Chansiri told the Sheffield Star they will be bringing in a permanent replacement, presumably ahead of January.