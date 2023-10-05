Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Xisco Munoz after a winless start to the season, leaving them at the bottom of the Championship table.

Nathan Jones is unlikely to be the next manager at Hillsborough, as the timing does not seem right for his appointment.

Potential replacements for Munoz include Neil Warnock and Steve Evans, while the club also needs to decide whether to offer a deal to free agent Lyle Taylor for additional attacking options.

Following a challenging start to life back in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday now once again find themselves searching for a new manager.

Having won promotion from League One at the end of last season, the departure of Darren Moore in the summer, led to the appointment of Xisco Munoz by the Owls.

However, Munoz struggled for success with Wednesday, as they failed to win any of the Spaniard's ten league games in charge of the club.

That means they currently sit bottom of the second-tier table, with just a single point to their name, and a 1-0 defeat to West Brom on Tuesday proved decisive for Munoz, as he was sacked the following night.

So with the Yorkshire club now searching for a replacement for the 43-year-old, there is not surprisingly plenty of updates circling around Hillsborough right now.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest Sheffield Wednesday news, right here.

3 Jones appointment unlikely

It seems one man who will not be taking over from Munoz at Hillsborough, is Nathan Jones, who has been out of work since his ill-fated spell in the Premier League with Southampton last season.

According to BBC Sport Sheffield reporter Rob Staton, the Owls had shown interest in Jones, but there was ultimately a feeling that the timing would not be right for such an appointment.

Even so, it is noted in that update that other managers have already been contacted about taking charge at Hillsborough, and it seems the identity of some of those potential options for the club, are now starting to emerge.

2 Neil Warnock and Steve Evans linked with Sheffield Wednesday

According to Sheffield based journalist Alan Biggs, one option who would be "very attracted" to the managerial role at Sheffield Wednesday, is Neil Warnock.

The 74-year-old former Sheffield United boss is currently out of work after leaving Huddersfield Town last month, although he has indicated since then, that he has no intentions of retiring just yet.

Meanwhile, TEAMTalk have reported that Stevenage boss Steve Evans is a leading contender for the role. Evans guided Stevenage to promotion from League Two last season, and now has them fifth in the current League One standings after an impressive start to the current campaign.

Away from the managerial situation, another issue that Sheffield Wednesday need to resolve, is the potential signing of Lyle Taylor.

The striker is currently a free agent, having left Nottingham Forest following the expiration of his contract at the City Ground at the end of last season, meaning he is still able to join another club, despite the fact the transfer window is now closed.

It had been confirmed earlier this summer that the 33-year-old was training with the Owls, who could benefit from extra attacking firepower. Speaking shortly before his sacking however, Munoz revealed that Taylor was no longer training with Wednesday, with the club now having to make a decision on whether or not to offer him a deal, and it remains to be seen how the Spaniard's departure may impact that.