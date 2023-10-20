A new era is underway at Sheffield Wednesday following the appointment of Danny Rohl as manager.

Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz at Hillsborough last week, and it is a tough task for the German in his first managerial role.

Wednesday currently sit bottom of the Championship having picked up just three points from their first 11 league games, and they are already seven points from safety.

As Rohl prepares to take charge of the Owls for the first time against 20th-placed Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, we rounded up all the latest Wednesday news.

Ex-England coach set to join staff

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Rohl is set to add former England coach Chris Powell to his staff.

Powell has had spells as a manager in charge of Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Southend United, while he has spent time as a coach at Leicester City, Derby County, ADO Den Haag and with the England national team.

The 54-year-old has been out of work since leaving his role of head of coaching in the Tottenham Hotspur academy in August, and he rejected the chance to return to Charlton as interim manager earlier this season following the sacking of Dean Holden.

Rohl has already brought in former Manchester United sports psychologist Sascha Lense, and there are likely to be more new arrivals over the coming weeks as his coaching team continues to take shape.

Marvin Johnson latest

Winger Marvin Johnson scored three goals and provided 14 assists to help the Owls to promotion last season, but he has not featured so far this campaign after being frozen out by Munoz.

Johnson was left out of the club's 25-man squad list, but has returned to training following Munoz's departure, and he hinted on a recent social media post that he could return to action soon.

The 32-year-old will not be involved against Watford on Saturday, but Rohl says he has no doubt about Johnson's quality.

"I had a good conversation with Marvin," Rohl told The Star. "We spoke about what I expect from him on and off the pitch. It’s very important for me.

"It’s important to look forward and not look back, and it’s the reason why we took him for part of the training. Now we’ll look to the data, step by step, if the data is alright then we’ll bring him back into the squad and training. Then it’s about his performances in training if he’s in the squad or not…

"It was important that I had a talk with Marvin about his situation. Now we’ll look at the data and when he’s ready to come back we’ll take him. Maybe the next step for him is to train on Sunday in the recovery session with the other players who don’t play. Then we’ll have a look during the next week… I’m convinced about his quality. I’ve heard a lot of good things from him and we’ll keep going."

Windass issues Rohl verdict

Rohl has spent his first week on the training ground with the Owls' squad, and it is clear he has made an impression on his new players.

Forward Josh Windass, who scored the winner against Barnsley in last season's play-off final to secure Wednesday's promotion, says he has enjoyed working with the 34-year-old so far.

"I've really enjoyed it, to be honest," Windass told The Star.

"Having a young coach with the background that he's got, I was really excited when I saw that he had been appointed. Working with him this week has been really refreshing.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."