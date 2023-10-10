As the international break is upon us once again, Sheffield Wednesday will be extensively searching for Xisco Munoz’s replacement to help turn the Owls fortunes around.

Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri parted company with the 43-year-old Spaniard, leaving interim boss Neil Thompson to oversee a goalless draw with Darren Moore’s Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Thompson, who usually coaches the U21’s group, took charge of his 13th game as caretaker manager, with his first draw in that time coming against the Terriers.

The South Yorkshire outfit remain at the foot of the second-tier table and are already seven points adrift from safety, with an instant impact needed if they are to fight their way back and secure Championship safety in their first term back.

With a new manager expected to take over the Hillsborough hotseat by the end of the international break, Football League World updates Owls supporters on the latest news surrounding the club.

Sheffield Wednesday’s deal to name Danny Rohl as the club’s new manager is ‘not 100% done’ according to reporter Rob Staton on social media.

With continued speculation floating around due to the domestic league pause, German coach Rohl has emerged as the leading contender.

He was in the frame for the job after Darren Moore’s exit before Xisco Munoz landed the post and over the weekend, it was reported in The Sun that Rohl is set to become Sheffield Wednesday boss after positive talks.

BBC reporter Rob Staton has shared a fresh update on X, detailing that the process to make Rohl the new boss is still ongoing and while the deal isn’t yet done, there is “nothing unusual” to worry about.

Rohl boasts an impressive CV, working under a number of high calibre coaches despite never previously taking a managerial position.

After starting out with RB Leipzig in youth coach and analyst roles, he stepped up to work alongside first-team boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, who he then followed to Southampton. Spells as assistant manager at Bayern Munich and the German national team makes him one of the standout candidates for the Wednesday position.

At 34, Rohl is seen as a young and progressive coach and will look to use his experience to galvanise the group and steer them away from relegation danger.

Michael Smith offers advice to teenage forward Bailey Cadamarteri

Last season’s top scorer Michael Smith has offered advice to teenage forward Bailey Cadamarteri, who made the matchday squad for the first time last weekend against Huddersfield Town.

Smith scored 20 times across all competitions in his debut Owls campaign as they secured promotion from League One but has recorded only one goal in nine appearances on their return to the second-tier.

The 31-year-old has been named on the bench in half of their opening league games but will be hoping a change in manager will see him become a regular starter once again.

In contrast, Cadamarteri is a shining prospect for Wednesday at the beginning of his career and was given a chance to be in and around the first-team squad by caretaker boss Neil Thompson, his manager at the under-21 level, after already scoring nine times for the Owls’ youth team this season.

Smith revealed he had encouraged the likes of Cadamarteri and winger Joey Phuthi to speak to senior players and gain valuable knowledge about what it takes to secure a career at the first-team level.

Speaking to The Star Smith said: “We haven’t had to see them too much; we see them at lunch and in situations like that and might have a word,”

“We got to spend plenty of time with them in Spain, and now and then, we have little chats. That’s all I wanted as a young lad coming through; you’re a sponge trying to soak in everything senior players might say to you and how they perform in training. They were senior pros that have been there and done it.

“We’ve got a good group now in the under-21s. The more they train with us, the more we can offer that support, and the more we’ll get to know them.”

“My youth team coach at the time was a guy called Craig Liddle who has played a lot,” he said. “I learned a lot from him. There were guys like Liam Hatch and Ian Miller, players like that. They’d played a lot of league games.

“I tried to sit down and talk to them; it’s important you’re not shy about asking questions.”

Marvin Johnson offers Sheffield Wednesday return hint

Sheffield Wednesday outcast Marvin Johnson has posted on social media, hinting he may be returning to the first-team fold.

The 32-year-old was frozen out by Xisco Munoz at the beginning of the Championship term, despite having a regular role in their promotion-winning campaign last season under Darren Moore, with three goals and 10 assists notched from 41 appearances.

Johnson, on Instagram, posted a picture of himself on the cycling machines, suggesting a return to action may not be too far away.

Due to the Birmingham-born wide man not involved in the Owls’ first league 11 league outings, it will take him time to regain his match fitness, but the current international break will provide some leeway as he begins a fresh challenge under new management to S6.