16 games into the Championship season, and it has been a torrid time for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

The Owls returned to the second tier at the end of last season after an impressive campaign in League One.

However, they have been unable to continue that form, and that has resulted in them spending most of the season at the bottom of the Championship.

Championship bottom 8 (As it stands November 13th) Teams PL PTS GD 17 Swansea City 16 19 1 18 Birmingham City 16 19 -3 19 Plymouth Argyle 16 16 0 20 Coventry City 16 16 -2 21 Huddersfield Town 16 15 -14 22 Rotherham United 16 11 -17 23 Queens Park Rangers 16 10 -16 24 Sheffield Wednesday 16 6 -20

There has been lots to talk about regarding the club, as decisions on and off the pitch have taken centre stage. With that said, here we have looked at the latest news involving the football club…

Danny Rohl offers a selection hint after Millwall loss

Wednesday suffered their 12th defeat of the league season on Saturday, as they were thumped 4-0 by Millwall.

It now means they've suffered four defeats in their last five games, and they are now nine points adrift of safety.

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson was in goal for the game against the Lions and has been since Danny Rohl came in as manager. But the Owls boss has offered a possible hint on what could happen next in that area of the team.

Rohl told the Sheffield Star: “It’s hard for the fans.

“They come here expecting a good game, and then we lose 4-0 – so I can understand them. This is football, for me it’s about showing a reaction from our side and bringing a new energy in – and then they will love us again if we have a good performance.

“With the goalkeepers I’ve decided in the last five games that Cameron is my goalkeeper, and we have battle for this position. Let’s have a look now what happens in the next week.”

Sheffield Wednesday star reacts to Championship debut

Despite being on the end of a 4-0 defeat to Joe Edwards’ Millwall, there was a bit of good news and something to cheer about for Wednesday.

Forward Bailey Cadamarteri made his league debut for the Yorkshire side after coming on as a substitute in the game.

Despite it ending in defeat, Cadamarteri stated he was proud to have made his league debut for the club.

The Sheffield Wednesday forward wrote on Instagram, via the Sheffield Star: “Not the result anyone wanted… but on a personal note, I’m proud to have made my championship debut for this club, fans were amazing, as per usual.”

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Danny Rohl reveals his stance on Sheffield Wednesday youngsters

The Championship club announced that young midfielder Jay Glover joined National League North side Spennymoor Town on loan last week.

The deal was originally agreed to be a month’s loan, but it has now been revealed that there could be room to extend that deal longer.

Rohl has revealed that more of the club’s youngsters could follow Glover in leaving the club on a temporary basis.

Rohl said on the matter to Yorkshire Live: “Yes, I think it's important that these guys go and get some experience in senior games.

"I think it is different to under-21 games, but we have really good communication with Steven (Haslam, academy manager) and we decided this is maybe the best step for these players to improve them. This is what we have to do as a club: improve the players and make them ready for the first team."