Xisco Munoz was not the only option considered to replace Darren Moore as head coach, with Danny Rohl, Slaven Bilic, Nathan Jones, and Dean Smith also up for consideration.

Striker Lyle Taylor is training with Sheffield Wednesday and has impressed captain Barry Bannan, increasing his chances of earning a contract with the club.

It has been a tough start to the Championship season for Sheffield Wednesday in the past couple of months.

Following the Owls promotion back to the second-tier courtesy of a dramatic late win over Barnsley in last season's League One play-off final, things have not gone as those connected with the club would have hoped.

As things stand, Wednesday have taken just two points from their opening eight games of the league campaign, in the wake of Xisco Munoz' appointment to replace Darren Moore as head coach in the summer.

Consequently, they now go into their clash with Sunderland on Friday night bottom of the Championship table, with the pressure on for the club to turn things around quickly.

Chansiri issues explosive statement

Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has been the subject of plenty of scrutiny for his running of the club in recent times, with the club's fans often making their feelings known, and the Thai businessman has now responded in emotional style.

In a statement issued via the club's website on Friday morning, Chansiri criticised "selfish" fans for protesting against his ownership of Wednesday, while he loses £2million a month on the club.

As a result, Chansiri has now claimed that he will no longer fund the club, instead challenging the Wednesday supporters who have protested against him, to take on the financial responsibility of the Wednesday, which is only likely to further the gulf between chairman and supporters.

Summer Munoz alternatives identified

It was something of a surprise to see Darren Moore leave his role as Wednesday's head coach over the summer immediately after guiding them to promotion, while the appointment of Xisco Munoz, whose only previous experience in English was a brief spell in charge of Watford, as his replacement did not feel all that expected either.

Now though, it seems Munoz was not the only option considered to take over from Moore at Hillsborough, with a report from The Telegraph identifying several other managers who were considered to take over the role.

It is thought that former Germany, Bayern Munich, Leipzig and Southampton assistant manager Danny Rohl was among the candidates considered, along with Slaven Bilic, Nathan Jones and Dean Smith, before the club eventually decided to go with Munoz.

Barry Bannan on Lyle Taylor trial

Although the transfer window has closed, Wednesday, like any club, are still able to sign players who are currently without a club, and one they are looking at is Lyle Taylor.

The striker is a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, and it has recently been confirmed that he is now training with Sheffield Wednesday as he looks to secure a new club, seemingly impressing Owls captain Barry Bannan in the process.

Speaking about what he has made of Taylor in training, Bannan revealed that the 33-year-old has impressed him training, while also demonstrating the sort of confident personality he feels is needed to play in front of a full Hillsborough, in what looks to be a boost to the striker's hopes of earning a contract with Sheffield Wednesday.