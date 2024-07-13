Highlights Sheffield Wednesday signed Keiren Westwood in 2014, turning out to be a great decision.

Westwood played over 100 games for Carlisle United and Coventry City before joining Sunderland.

Westwood was one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship during his time at Sheffield Wednesday, reaching the play-offs twice.

Sheffield Wednesday's changing league status in recent years has meant there’s been a high turnover of players at the club.

A lot of these players turned out to be poor business for the club, and they were unable to be successful during their time playing for the Owls.

However, even as a club with a limited budget, Sheffield Wednesday did manage to pull off some impressive business, and the decision to sign goalkeeper Keiren Westwood in 2014 has got to be one of the best moves they have made in recent years.

His signing at the time may have gone under the radar, but the shot-stopper turned out to be one hell of a signing for the Yorkshire side.

Sheffield Wednesday signed Keiren Westwood in 2014

Westwood started his football career in Manchester City’s academy, playing for the club’s under-18s.

The goalkeeper never played a professional game for the club. He spent time on loan at Oldham Athletic before leaving and joining Carlisle United on a free transfer.

Westwood impressed with the Cumbrians and earned an impressive move to Coventry City in 2008.

He played 138 times for the Sky Blues in three seasons before he joined Sunderland on a free transfer in 2011.

Westwood’s time with the Black Cats was rather frustrating. He only played 24 times for the club, keeping just four clean sheets.

However, that didn’t put Sheffield Wednesday off, and they decided to sign the shot stopper in July 2014 on a free transfer.

It was a move that may have gone underappreciated at the time, but it was a decision that the Owls would come to love, and the goalkeeper became very impressive for the club.

Sheffield Wednesday got a Championship great in Keiren Westwood

When Sheffield Wednesday decided to sign Westwood on a free transfer after he left Sunderland, it was a slight risk given the fact that his time with the Black Cats didn’t go very well.

However, if you look past his time at the Stadium of Light, Westwood was very impressive during his time at Coventry City and Carlisle United.

The goalkeeper played over 100 games for each club and had an impressive clean-sheet record to go along with that.

Keiren Westwood's Sheffield Wednesday stats Apps 199 Goals conceded 196 Clean sheets 73 Stats as per Transfermarkt

But given Westwood’s time at Sunderland, some may have been cautious about his move to Hillsborough. However, it was a decision that Wednesday will look back on this day with happiness and relief.

Instantly, Westwood became Wednesday’s number one goalkeeper, playing 44 times in the 2024/15 Championship season.

In fact, that was probably his best season in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt. He missed just two league games and kept an impressive 17 clean sheets, as per Transfermarkt.

The following seasons weren't that bad either. He played 34 times in the following campaign, keeping 14 clean sheets, and then 43 times in the 2016/17 season, with 15 clean sheets to go with.

For three solid campaigns, Westwood was arguably the best goalkeeper in the division, and he played significant roles in the club reaching the Championship play-offs in two of those three seasons.

From the 2017/18 season to the 2020/21 campaign, Westwood started to have injury problems, and that meant he wasn’t able to play as many games as he could in the previous seasons.

While he also had a spell away from the first team, as he fell out of favour under former manager Garry Monk and that resulted in him being sent to train with the club's under-23s.

The goalkeeper played 72 times in those four seasons, and even though it wasn’t as many games as previous campaigns, Westwood was still able to record 25 clean sheets.

Westwood finished his time at the club having played 199 games, conceding 196 goals, and keeping 73 clean sheets.

His time at Sheffield Wednesday didn’t end as he would have liked, but there is no doubt that Westwood was a fantastic signing for the Owls, and in that period, he was at the club, he was one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

The shot-stopper has arguably been one of, if not the best, in the league in the last 10 years, playing 330 times in the Championship, conceding 363 goals and keeping 104 clean sheets.

His move to Hillsborough has been one of the club's better deals over the last decade.