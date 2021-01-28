Sheffield Wednesday knocked back with transfer move for 24-year-old

Aberdeen have rejected an approach from Sheffield Wednesday for striker Sam Cosgrove, a report from Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (27/01, 18:28) has claimed.

Cosgrove has scored a total of 47 goals in 103 appearances in all competitions since joining Aberdeen from Carlisle back in 2018, and it now seems as though he is starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Aberdeen are said to have knocked back an enquiry from Sheffield Wednesday for the 24-year-old, as the Owls look to strengthen their squad in what remains of the transfer window.

Wednesday have so far made two senior signings this month, with free agents Andre Green and Sam Hutchinson making moves to Hillsborough, the latter for his second spell with the club.

Have Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield United done more of these 15 things?

1 of 15 Won the top-flight title Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United

It has also been reported recently that Wednesday’s Championship rivals Stoke are interested in Cosgrove, and this report from Sky Sports states that the Potters are monitoring the situation around the striker, before deciding whether or not to make their move.

As things stand, there is still a year-and-a-half remaining on Cosgrove’s contract with Aberdeen, securing his future at Pittodrie until the end of next season.

The Verdict

It does seem as though Cosgrove could be a very good signing for Sheffield Wednesday to make.

The Owls have struggled in front of goal so far this season, so you can understand why they might be keen to bring in an attacker to help boost their chances of getting out of trouble in the relegation battle.

As a result, a move for Cosgrove, who has shown with his record for Aberdeen that he knows exactly where the net, could be a smart one for the Owls, given the extra firepower it would provide them with, and the statement of intent it would send out to the rest of the division.

However, it seems as though it might not be easy for Wednesday to get this deal done, meaning you feel they will have to have other potential targets lined up in case they cannot get this deal through before the deadline.