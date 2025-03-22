Kieran Lee’s arrival at Hillsborough in the summer of 2012 was understated at the time, with few predicting a near-decade stint as an Owl for the former Manchester United man.

Joining the Steel City outfit as a full-back by trade, Lee would go on to become a dependable figure for many a Wednesday manager before his eventual departure in January 2021, with his versatility seeing him thrive across the pitch in blue and white.

Once the player established himself in the middle of the park, he went on to play a key part for a side who were challenging for the Premier League ten years ago, with successive Championship play-off campaigns ending in defeat during his time at the club.

With over 200 appearances under his belt, Lee will always be considered a Wednesday great, with his energetic displays setting the tone for a side who were upwardly mobile for large parts of his service.

Kieran Lee outlines Sheffield Wednesday desire after Oldham Athletic move

Lee had carved out a career at Oldham Athletic after leaving Manchester United as a 20-year-old with just a single Premier League appearance to his name during his time at Old Trafford.

While at Boundary Park, he would go on to reach a Century of appearances for the Latics, before a newly-promoted Wednesday came calling as Dave Jones’ prepared for life back in the Championship.

"I'm really excited to be coming here," Lee told BBC Radio Sheffield upon making the move to the Steel City.

"As soon as I knew they were interested in signing me this was where I wanted to move to. There were a few other clubs I'd spoken to but this is a massive club.”

"Personally to try and progress and get better as a player I felt like I needed to make a step up.

"I know I'll need to work hard just to get in the team here. The plan is to try and go up again next year and obviously that's a huge challenge."

Kieran Lee Sheffield Wednesday Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 196 Starts 167 Goals 20 Assists 14

With big things expected of both the new signing and the club in general, Lee was expected to hit the ground running in his new surroundings, with a buoyant Hillsborough crowd expecting plenty upon their return to the second tier.

Kieran Lee becomes Sheffield Wednesday hero after slow start to life at Hillsborough

Whether it was the expectation put on him or the step up in division, but Lee struggled in his early days as an Owl, despite his boundless enthusiasm and desire while he was on the pitch.

Game time was proving hard to come by under Jones, with the former QPR loanee acting as something of a bit-part player in a side that sidled to an 18th-placed finish in the second tier.

But just months into the following campaign, Jones was replaced with Stuart Gray, and with that managerial change came more freedom for Lee to express himself in a more central role; a chance that he took immediately.

Soon after, the former full-back had transformed into a chief playmaker for a Wednesday side who were working their way up the division, with his effervescent approach working wonders as his side ploughed forward.

Whether he was playing on the last man or making late surges into the box, Wednesday had stumbled upon a secret goalscoring weapon some years after his arrival at the club, with Carlos Carvalhal’s arrival paving the way for even more success in the years to come.

Owls followers had seen boy become man in front of their eyes, as Lee - now 27 - earned the right to be one of the first names on the team sheet under the Spaniard’s watchful eye, as a top six place in the Championship beckoned in 15/16.

Having missed just three games all season, the Wednesday veteran made his mark in the semi-final that year with another strike to add to his collection against Brighton and Hove Albion to set up a showdown with Hull City at Wembley.

As it turned out, Mo Diame’s stunner would prove to be the difference at the Home of Football, before semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town followed the season after, with Lee contributing towards six goals once again.

Knee surgery would ultimately see him struggle for game time over the next two seasons as his prime years as a footballer taken away from him, with Wednesday’s performances taking a hit as a result.

Those high-flying days of top six finishes were well-behind them by the time he came back to the pitch in his 30s, but Lee was still as popular as ever in Owlerton, having proved his early doubters wrong over the eight-and-a-half-years he was at the club.

Patience is a rare thing in football, but Wednesday reaped the rewards by showing faith in Lee despite his slow start, and helped a club legend to blossom throughout the decade.

From bit-part player to first-team regular, that 2012 move will be looked upon with fondness in hindsight, as the Owls polished up a diamond that would shine on for years to come.