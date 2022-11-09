Sheffield Wednesday keen to offload player on temporary basis

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to loan out goalkeeper Luke Jackson, as U23s manager Neil Thompson has confirmed to The Star.

Darren Moore’s men are currently preparing to face Premier League opposition in Southampton in tonight’s EFL Cup third round.

The League One outfit will be looking to make it eight unbeaten in all competitions when they face the Saints tonight, a run that stretches back to the beginning of October.

Ahead of the game, Wednesday’s under-23 manager Neil Thompson has announced that the club is looking to send 20-year-old Jackson out on loan, so he can experience first-team senior football.

The goalkeeper is back playing for the club’s U23s after missing several months of football due to injury, and the Owls are now hoping that he can secure a loan move that will aid part of his development.

Jackson is currently under a long-term deal at Hillsborough and has previous experience going out on loan. The 20-year-old was sent out to National League North side Guiseley AFC last season, but unfortunately only featured twice.

Jackson is currently one of three young goalkeepers Wednesday has on their books, the others being Jack Hall and Pierce Charles. Now Thompson, who is one of the coaches helping to develop the trio, believes a loan move for Jackson could be the next ideal step for the 20-year-old.

Thompson told The Star: “Jack has been injured recently, Pierce Charles has been up with the first team a lot recently, and we try and balance the games out so that they all get game time.

“With Luke being the oldest one, I think the ideal scenario for him moving forward is going out and getting that loan experience – but that takes a bit of time to do, and somebody has to come in and say they’ll take him.

“For us it’s nice to have three goalkeepers at a good level… Who’s going to be the best? That’s up to them. They’re all good lads who work hard. The goalkeeping department looks really healthy.”

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have always used the loan market to their advantage, especially in the National League, and it looks like the Owls will be doing so again this time for Jackson.

Darren Moore isn’t shy about giving young players opportunities, and Jackson will be hoping a loan spell playing regular minutes at a more senior level will boost his chances of earning that first appearance.

Most young players have to experience that loan spell away from their club so they can get more minutes, experience a better level of football, and also so the parent club can see how their game is at a more senior level.

A loan move away in January may be the first of a couple that Jackson may experience before he does have a chance of getting that call up to the first team.