Sheffield Wednesday keen to capitalise on contract situation at relegated League One club

Sheffield Wednesday are one of the clubs interested in out-of-contract Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Owls were beaten by Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-final meaning they’re set for another season in the third tier.

With their fate for 2021/22 sealed, Wednesday can turn their full attention to strengthening Darren Moore’s squad ahead of another promotion push next season.

Nixon has reported that the Yorkshire club are in the race for Tucker – the 22-year-old centre-back that has caught the eye at Priestfield but was ultimately unable to help the Gills avoid relegation to League Two.

The defender’s contract expires this summer and Gillingham have offered him a new deal but manager Neil Harris has revealed he would not be surprised to see him depart.

An academy product that is younger than 24, the Gills will be due compensation from whichever club signs Tucker this summer.

He was handed his debut for the Kent outfit in August 2017 and has gone on to make 137 appearances since, including featuring 50 times in both of the last two seasons.

The Verdict

There were rumours linking Wednesday to Tucker earlier in the season and Nixon has now confirmed that they are one of the clubs keen on the 22-year-old.

He’s not looked at all out of place at League One level this season and has a bright future ahead of him so capitalising on his contract situation looks a smart move despite compensation having to be agreed with Gillingham.

Centre-back is a position that you’d expect to see Moore strengthen this summer with Lewis Gibson, Harlee Dean, and Jordan Storey all signing on loan in 2021/22.

Tucker could be an ideal addition for the Owls – a defender that is ready to feature at League One level now but is just 22 and could improve significantly over the next few years.

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 STEVE HARKESS BLACKBURN PRESTON