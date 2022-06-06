Sheffield Wednesday keen on transfer swoop for 23-year-old Championship forward

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in acquiring Hull City forward Mallik Wilks this summer, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 23-year-old endured a tough spell at the Tigers during the 2021-22 Championship season, scoring three times in 20 appearances before missing the majority of the second half of the campaign, with just a six-minute cameo to his name under Shota Arveladze.

Some of that was spent on the sidelines with a foot injury, but following his recovery, Arveladze demanded more from the ex-Leeds United striker if he were to force his way back into the squad – which never happened before the season concluded.

Hull opted to extend Wilks’ contract by a year this summer to stop him from departing as a free agent, but he could still be on the way out of the MKM Stadium in the coming months.

During Hull’s 2020-21 promotion campaign from League One, Wilks netted 19 times and notched eight assists in 44 outings, and Darren Moore will be looking for the explosive attacker to produce something similar if he were to capture his signature this summer.

The Verdict

Despite failing to feature under Shota Arveladze, with the Georgian questioning his desire at one point, Wilks is still an exciting player on his best day.

He showed especially at third tier level in the season before last that he’s a prolific goalscorer when played in the right system, and even under Grant McCann in the Championship he showed flashes of ability.

It appears though that Hull will look to strengthen their attack this summer, which makes it appear that Wilks’ time at the MKM Stadium is numbered.

For Sheffield Wednesday though, Wilks would offer something different in the final third and his signature should be pursued at all costs.