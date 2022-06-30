Sheffield Wednesday eyeing up transfer deal for experienced Championship defender

Birmingham City centre-back Harlee Dean is of interest to Sheffield Wednesday once again following his loan stint at Hillsborough last season, report BirminghamLive.

Having already added centre-backs Ben Heneghen and Michael Ihiekwe to their ranks this summer, it appears that Wednesday boss Darren Moore isn’t stopping there in an attempt to bolster his defensive unit.

Dean joined Wednesday in the January transfer window in 2022, despite picking up two Player of the Year awards for the Blues in the Championship less than a year before his temporary departure.

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer decided to freeze Dean out from his plans late in November last year, and two months later he was featuring in Wednesday’s back-line.

Despite missing several matches due to an injury, Dean played nine times for the South Yorkshire outfit, including in both legs of the League One play-off semi-final against Sunderland, before his loan stint ended.

Dean has one year remaining on his contract at St. Andrew’s and has returned to pre-season training with his future at the club still uncertain, with BirminghamLive suggesting that Wednesday’s pursuit could run deep into the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

Even though multiple defenders have been signed by Moore this summer already, there’s still perhaps the need to add more faces due to the fact he plays with three centre-backs.

Both Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley departed, with Jordan Storey heading back to Preston North End as well, leaving just Dominic Iorfa and potentially Liam Palmer as senior options there along with Heneghen and Ihiekwe.

Knowing how bad Wednesday’s injury list got last season, it’s important for the club to have enough cover, although Dean if he was signed would be expecting to slot straight into the first-team.

Dean was very impressive for the Owls in his appearances last season, and if he is kept fit he would be a fantastic permanent addition for any League One side.