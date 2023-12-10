Sheffield Wednesday are keen to improve their striking department in the upcoming January transfer window, as Danny Rohl looks to stamp even more authority on a side which has seen a recent upturn in fortunes.

In their last two matches, the German's side have recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this campaign, defeating Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Hillsborough, before Anthony Musaba's 91st minute effort saw the Owls defeat Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

These results have seen Wednesday move level on points with managerless Rotherham United and leapfrog their South Yorkshire rivals on goal difference in the Championship table, but remain eight points adrift despite positivity seemingly returning to S6 after months of despair.

Scott Hogan on Sheffield Wednesday transfer radar

In a bid to aid the club's chances of an escape which was unthinkable to many just a few short weeks ago, it's been reported by Alan Nixon via Patreon that the Owls have Birmingham City's Scott Hogan on their radar as a potential target.

This comes just days after chairman Dejphon Chansiri was said to have revealed his plans that the Owls could pay up to £30,000 per week to find a high-quality striker who could be the difference between second and third tier football in the 2024/25 season.

"Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan is in Sheffield Wednesday’s short list for a new goalscorer," Nixon wrote.

"Blues may let Hogan go before the end of his contract to get his wages off the payroll and Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri is willing to fund a major salary."

Scott Hogan's 2023/24 season in numbers

Hogan is no stranger to the second tier, having spent the last ten seasons as a regular figure in it for the likes of Brentford, Aston Villa, Sheffield United & Stoke in addition to Birmingham.

The 31-year-old has struggled to really justify why Wayne Rooney should consider keeping him around the Blues squad, having only scored twice in all competitions against Plymouth Argyle & in defeat in the EFL Cup second round to Cardiff City, with both coming under previous manager John Eustace.

Hogan, who has been capped 12 times by Republic of Ireland in his career, was the Blues' top scorer last season with a tally of 10 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, but so far this season has under-performed his xG by 1.5 as per Fbref, and has mustered just four goal-creating actions across the opening 20 Championship matches.

Related Sheffield Wednesday prepared to spend big on loan player in January Chansiri is set to make a statement of intent during the next window.

Rohl: "I am looking for young players..."

In Wednesday's current predicament, the addition of some experience in the upcoming window makes total sense. However, the addition of someone in Hogan's position is going against the grain based on Rohl's recent comments, where the 34-year-old made his stance on transfer policy clearer, wanting to add and improve young talent.

"The first question is not about the money or the salary, it's about choosing the right player for us. If we say yes, then we look to the terms. This is the way." He told the Sheffield Star.

"Sometimes you need a good player in a key position and this costs money, but also I am looking for young players to come in so I can improve them.

"Now we have to find a good balance between who can help us immediately and give us a good impact, and maybe who is the guy to improve us in the next weeks and be ready for the future."

This philosophy has been evident with Rohl's use of 18-year-old Bailey Cadamarteri, who has appeared in Wednesday's last five games, as well as scoring his first senior goal in the win against Blackburn at Hillsborough.