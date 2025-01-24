Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for out-of-favour Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis.

That's according to The Star, who claim that Dennis has emerged on Wednesday's radar as they look to bolster their forward line before the end of the January transfer window.

Dennis joined Forest from Watford in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £20 million, but he has scored just two goals and provided three assists in 25 games during a frustrating spell at the City Ground.

The 27-year-old's last appearance for the Premier League side came back in May 2023, and he has not been included in a single matchday squad by Nuno Espirito Santo this season, so he looks set to depart in the coming weeks, with a number of clubs from England and abroad said to be interested.

Wednesday currently sit 11th in the Championship table, just four points from the play-off places, and after a slow start to the window, it is expected to be a busy few weeks at Hillsborough as the deadline approaches.

Championship table (as it stands 24th January) Team P GD Pts 9 Bristol City 28 2 38 10 QPR 28 -3 38 11 Sheffield Wednesday 28 -5 38 12 Norwich City 28 2 36 13 Coventry City 28 0 35 14 Oxford United 28 -10 35 15 Swansea City 28 -4 34 16 Preston North End 28 -5 34

Sheffield Wednesday plotting Emmanuel Dennis transfer swoop

After spells with Zorya Luhansk, Club Brugge and Cologne, Dennis made his first move into English football when he joined Watford in the summer of 2021.

The 2021-22 campaign was a disastrous season for the Hornets as they were relegated from the Premier League, but Dennis impressed on an individual level, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists in 37 games, which earned him the big money switch to Forest.

After falling out of favour at the City Ground, Dennis spent the first half of last season on loan at Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir before returning to Watford on a temporary basis in January, and he scored four goals in 18 appearances for Tom Cleverley's side.

That has not been enough for him to force his way into Nuno's plans at Forest, and with his exit looking inevitable this month, he is "one of a number of forward players" Wednesday are currently weighing up, although it would reportedly be a "tricky deal to pull off should they make him a prime target".

A breakdown in communication between manager Danny Rohl and owner Dejphon Chansiri has meant that the Owls are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window, but the pair are now believed to have resolved their dispute, and after holding a meeting earlier this week, Rohl said he is optimistic that there will be incomings before the deadline.

"We sat together and we spoke," Rohl told The Star.

"All the topics are private and are between me and the chairman. What is important is we look forward, that we work closely together now and we can do something in the market hopefully. This is the most important key point."

Emmanuel Dennis could be an exciting signing for Sheffield Wednesday

Having not played first-team football for over six months, Dennis would need time to get back up to speed if he was to make the move to Hillsborough, but he could prove to be a strong signing for Wednesday.

Dennis may have scored just four times during his loan spell at Watford last season, but if the Owls can help him rediscover the form he showed during his first spell at Vicarage Road, he would be an incredibly useful asset for them in the second half of the season.

With the likes of Ike Ugbo and Jamal Lowe struggling in front of goal, Wednesday are in desperate need of extra firepower this month, and the arrival of a player like Dennis would be a big boost to their play-off hopes.