Sheffield Wednesday are keen on finalising a transfer agreement with Brighouse Town for full-back Sam Reed, according to The Star.

It is understood that Reed will initially link up with the Owls' Under-21 outfit if he completes a move to Hillsborough.

The 20-year-old was recently named in the Northern Premier League East Division Team of the Season following his escapades for Brighouse.

Reed represented his current side on 39 occasions at this level as they secured an eighth-place finish.

Due to the standard of his performances at this level, the left-back was handed a trial by the Owls earlier this year.

Reed went on to feature at Under-21 level for Wednesday, and also participated in training.

Wednesday are not the only side who have been keeping tabs on the defender as he is said to have been attracting interest from other Football League clubs.

What has Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore previously said about Sam Reed?

Darren Moore should take action this summer with Calum Paterson's contract running out.

Making reference to the defender in March, Moore revealed that Under-21 boss Neil Thompson had been impressed by Reed.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said: "Thommo is very, very impressed with him.

"And he has extended those thoughts to us.

"What we tend to do, when they've done a certain amount of games and time with the U21s, is we usually get a chance to bring them over to the first team and have a real good look at them."

Do Sheffield Wednesday need to strengthen in this particular area of the pitch?

While the Owls will be able to call upon the services of Marvin Johnson again next season, they are currently relatively short of options in the left-back position and thus will need to strengthen in this area ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Jaden Brown is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Meanwhile, Reece James has recently returned to Blackpool following the expiry of his loan deal at Hillsborough.

During his time with the Owls, James was deployed on 34 occasions by Moore in all competitions.

The 29-year-old's last appearance of this temporary spell came during Wednesday's play-off final victory over Barnsley.

Could signing Sam Reed turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Sheffield Wednesday?

Given that Reed impressed during his trial with the Owls, it is not a major surprise that they are looking to sign him this summer.

This could turn out to be a good move by Wednesday if they set out a long-term plan for Reed.

While the full-back, who is also capable of playing at centre-back, will initially be deployed at Under-21 level, a string of impressive performances could result in him earning the chance to impress for the club's senior side in the not-too-distant future.

By learning from the guidance of Moore, Reed could go on to become an important player for Wednesday in the coming years.