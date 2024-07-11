Highlights Sheffield Wednesday targeting Nathaniel Chalobah.

The midfield department is in desperate need of addressing at Hillsborough.

Chalobah would bring experience and potential to the Owls' midfield.

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a move for current free agent Nathaniel Chalobah.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls have identified the midfielder as a potential option after being released by Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Wednesday have already been very busy during the early stages of the summer, although a fast start was needed considering the volume of players that have departed Hillsborough in recent weeks.

They may have recruited James Beadle on loan again, but they have mostly signed permanent players so far this summer.

Yan Valery has come in to address the full-back department and Ben Hamer has come in as a backup for Beadle.

Svante Ingelsson, Jamal Lowe, Max Lowe, Olaf Kobacki and Charlie McNeill have also come in to strengthen the Owls' squad, giving Danny Rohl a much-needed boost ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, their work is unlikely to be done yet, with a couple of areas potentially needing to be addressed ahead of their opening fixture of the 2024/25 campaign.

The midfield department is in particular need of addressing, with George Byers and Will Vaulks departing Hillsborough on the expiration of their contracts, as well as Tyreeq Bakinson, who has linked up with Wycombe Wanderers.

Momo Diaby and Jeff Hendrick's loan spells have come to an end as well, leaving Rohl with a rebuild to complete in the middle of the park.

The signing of Ingelsson will help, but unless there are more midfielder signings in the coming weeks, Wednesday are likely to struggle during the 2024/25 campaign.

However, the Owls' fanbase have plenty of reasons to be optimistic at the moment and with weeks left to go until the season starts, they have plenty of time to address key areas.

Sheffield Wednesday eyeing Nathaniel Chalobah move

At this stage, it's unclear how advanced the Owls' interest is in Chalobah.

However, the Sheffield Star have reported that Rohl is keen on the midfielder and is potentially hoping to beat overseas clubs to get a deal over the line for him, following his spell at West Brom.

Nathaniel Chalobah's 2023/24 game time at West Brom (League games only) Games 33 Started 7

With the player currently a free agent, the Owls wouldn't have to pay a fee to lure him to Hillsborough, but he would be another permanent signing.

Having brought in just one loan player so far, Wednesday can afford to recruit four more loanees to include in their matchday squad.

That could allow Wednesday to use the loan market to recruit more midfield options, on top of current free agent option Chalobah.

Nathaniel Chalobah could be a good addition for Sheffield Wednesday

Chalobah may be disappointed, because he arguably could have done more during his career.

However, he has appeared in the top flight and could be an amazing signing for the Owls.

He has plenty of experience under his belt and has shown that he can shine at this level before.

Rohl could also coach him into an even better player, so this is an agreement that may work out well for both the South Yorkshire side and the player.

It may take him a bit of time to get up to speed, but on a free transfer, signing him is arguably a no-brainer.