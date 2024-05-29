Highlights Karamoko Dembele could be a perfect replacement for Ian Poveda at Sheffield Wednesday after impressing in League One.

Dembele's talent was overshadowed by early hype, but his recent performances show his potential to shine in the Championship.

The 21-year-old's statistics from last season prove he has the ability to make a significant impact and improve in the future career.

After completing the great escape and signing manager Danny Rohl on a long-term deal, Sheffield Wednesday is a very good place to be at the moment.

Rohl signing a new deal has given the club some long-term security, and the German manager will be looking to strengthen his squad this summer to ensure they continue to improve under him.

The Owls signed winger Ian Poveda on loan from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in January, and the Colombian international impressed, and as a current free agent, you'd have thought that Rohl would be interested in signing him again this summer.

However, with a number of clubs said to be interested in the 24-year-old, it may be tough for the Owls to get a deal over the line, and there may just be a suitable replacement should that be the case.

Karamoko Dembele would be a good alternative

Should Sheffield Wednesday miss out on a move for Ian Poveda, they could have the perfect replacement waiting in former Celtic man Karamoko Dembele.

The Owls have recently been linked with a loan move for the 21-year-old who's currently contracted to French side Brest, and he showed during his recent League One loan that he's probably capable of making the jump to Championship football.

After joining Brest as a free agent in the summer of 2022 following his release from Celtic, the former England U18 international struggled for playing time with the French side, and was loaned to Blackpool for the 2023/24 season.

However, during his time with the Tangerines, Dembele showed exactly why he was so highly-rated as a youngster, and he made 47 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists.

This sort of form in League One warrants a Championship move, and if Poveda doesn't return to Hillsborough, then Dembele appears to be a ready-made replacement.

It's easy to forget that Dembele is just 21, three years younger than Poveda, and a move to Wednesday could be ideal for all parties as it would give the player the chance to play Championship football, helping to increase his stock should Brest look to cash in on the future.

The former Celtic man is quick, tricky, can beat a man and, importantly, records good numbers when it comes to goal involvements: 23 last season in 47 appearances, nearly one every other game.

Given more time and patience, there's no reason why he couldn't be an upgrade on Poveda, and it seems as if Wednesday are desperate to bring him to Hillsborough.

Karamoko Dembele is finally fulfilling the promise he showed at Celtic

Karamoko Dembele made headlines back in 2016 when he made his debut for Celtic's U20 side at the age of 13, and was widely being touted as a genuine star for the future.

However, that may have been too much too young, and he left Celtic Park in 2022 after making just ten first-team appearances.

Given the fact that he burst onto the scene in 2016 as a 13-year-old, it's easy to forget how young he is now, and his time at Blackpool showed that he's a very good player, and will likely only get better in the seasons to come.

Karamoko Dembele's 2023/24 League One season - Fotmob Appearances 39 Minutes played 2,643 Goals 8 Assists 13 Chances created 77 Successful crosses 36 Successful dribbles 50 Touches in opposition box 65 Fouls won 76 Penalties awarded 1

Being hailed as a child prodigy probably did Dembele no good, particularly at Celtic, but it seems as if he's finally being allowed to develop in his own time, and he's beginning to show why he was so highly-rated at Celtic Park.

After an impressive season at League One level, a Championship move seems like the natural progression, and a move to Sheffield Wednesday could be perfect as a replacement for Ian Poveda.