Sheffield Wednesday are set to hold contract talks with Josh Windass in the coming weeks, according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

The attacker, who can operate in an advanced midfield role and as a striker, has been an important player for the Owls during his time at Hillsborough, despite his injury issues in recent years.

Registering four goals and two assists in 22 competitive appearances this term, that isn't a bad record for a player who has needed to adapt to Championship football again after spending two years in League One.

Scoring 16 goals and recording seven assists in 42 games last season, he played a big part in guiding the South Yorkshire outfit back to the second tier, even scoring the winning goal against Barnsley in the play-off final.

He could now be crucial in guiding the Owls to safety, although it's unclear how long his current injury will keep him out for.

Upcoming Josh Windass contract talks

Despite his injury, the Owls are set to engage in contract talks in weeks, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

They will lose him for free at the end of the season if they fail to tie him to a new deal, which would be a crushing blow for the South Yorkshire side who haven't generated any money from departures this term.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dennis Adeniran Portimonense Permanent Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Hatayspor Permanent Jack Hunt Bristol Rovers Permanent Jaden Brown Lincoln City Permanent David Stockdale York City Permanent Ben Heneghan Fleetwood Town Permanent Tyreeq Bakinson Charlton Athletic Loan George Byers Blackpool Loan

That isn't ideal for a side that spent fees in the summer to strengthen their squad, but also need to abide by the EFL's financial rules.

Interest in Josh Windass

Not only can UK-based sides secure his signature at the end of the season, but teams from abroad can secure a pre-contract agreement with Windass now.

That means he can sign an agreement now before leaving for free at the end of the season.

And if that happens, the Owls would not receive any compensation, which would be a real blow considering how valuable the 30-year-old is to the club.

There is interest in the attacker from abroad, with the Sheffield Star reporting that MLS outfit Real Salt Lake have made a bid in the past few weeks and Argentine side Atletico Talleres have retained their interest.

Sheffield Wednesday should look to agree an extension with Josh Windass

There's no getting away from the fact the 30-year-old has had a couple of injury issues in recent years.

However, he's an extremely valuable player to have when fit and despite injuries, he has still made a decent number of appearances this term and last season.

That makes him a player worth having, so the decision to plan contract talks is a wise one, as they look to climb above the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town.

It could be argued that they should have tied him down to a new deal sooner considering they are in relegation danger at the moment.

But the presence of Danny Rohl could potentially help to get a deal over the line, considering how talented the Owls' coach is.