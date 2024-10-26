Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass has thanked Owls fans for their support following a 2-1 victory at Portsmouth on Friday night.

Matters were seemingly bleak for Danny Rohl's men on the stroke of half-time when Connor Ogilvie opened the scoring for a Pompey side who were searching for just their second win of the season.

But 10 minutes after the break, Windass latched onto Michael Smith's headed pass and scored the leveller past a helpless Jordan Archer from close range.

And on 70 minutes, Smith scored a screamer from long range to establish a 2-1 lead for the Owls, which they were able to protect and went on to achieve victory in Hampshire.

Windass thanks Wednesday supporters

Following the Owls' win at Pompey, the forward took to Instagram to thank his club's fans: "Great away win.

"Proud of the lads.

"Great few weeks for myself and my family.

"Thanks for the messages."

Josh Windass vs Portsmouth stats Minutes played 85 Shots 2 Goals 1 Assists 0

Windass continues to be a key player for Wednesday

The forward has been a key part of Wednesday's team since joining on an initial loan from Wigan Athletic back in January 2020.

While on loan with the Owls from the Latics, Windass produced a respectable return of three goals in nine Championship appearances, which set the tone for his Wednesday career to date.

By the summer of 2020, Windass permanently signed for the South Yorkshire outfit, and scored nine goals and produced five assists in 41 second tier outings during the 2020/21 campaign, but his efforts weren't enough to help his side avoid relegation.

But prior to the 2021/22 League One season, the forward suffered a significant hamstring injury, meaning he managed just 11 appearances during Wednesday's first season in the third tier following their relegation.

However, during his 11 games, the former Latics man was at his clinical best as he scored four goals and created two assists, although it wasn't enough to help his side to promotion, as they lost out in the play-off semi-finals at the hands of Sunderland.

Just one year later, Wednesday competed in the League One play-offs yet again, and were more successful on this occasion as they defeated South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the final at Wembley.

Windass was the star of the show at the national stadium, as he bagged a dramatic 123rd minute winner to send the Owls faithful wild, and guide his side to the Championship.

Wednesday initially struggled to cope with the demands of second tier football last term, and sacked former boss Xisco Munoz, who failed to win a single league game with the Owls.

But current manager Rohl became a hero for the Hillsborough side, as he managed to guide the side to Championship safety, despite inheriting a team who were previously winless.

Predictably, Windass was central to the club's great escape effort, as he scored six goals and provided two assists in 25 second tier outings.

The forward could now be on course for his best ever season at Championship level, as his goal at Pompey marked his third goal in ten appearances this season.

Rohl's men look set to enjoy a more comfortable campaign than the one they experienced last time out, and Windass still holds the key to the club's success, as he has done ever since his arrival.