Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing West Brom goalkeeper David Button, who is also being eyed by League One side Reading.

Button started last season as West Brom's number one but was eventually replaced by Josh Griffiths.

Button could be allowed to leave West Brom this summer and Sheffield Wednesday and Reading are reportedly competing for his signature, with Reading potentially having an advantage due to the opportunity for more game time.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper David Button, according to Birmingham Live.

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed that Button had been "cleared to sign" for League One side Reading and was in discussions about a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but a deal is not thought to be imminent.

The Royals reportedly face competition for Button's signature from the Owls as Xisco Munoz looks to strengthen in the goalkeeping department at Hillsborough.

Button started last season as the Baggies' number one, but he was dropped for Alex Palmer by former manager Steve Bruce in October.

The 34-year-old was handed an opportunity in the team following Palmer's injury in January, but he started just two league games before being replaced by Josh Griffiths.

With Palmer and Griffiths ahead of him in the pecking order, Button could be allowed to leave The Hawthorns this summer and despite having a year remaining on his contract, "any deal would likely be a free transfer".

What is the latest on Sheffield Wednesday's goalkeeping situation?

After David Stockdale left the club at the end of his contract this summer, Cameron Dawson is Wednesday's only senior goalkeeper, with Pierce Charles and Luke Jackson providing back-up.

The Owls have been linked Axel Werner, who is a free agent after his departure from Spanish side Elche, while Munoz revealed that Burnley's Bailey Peacock-Farrell is one name under consideration.

"Maybe yes, maybe no. He is one of the goalkeepers that we have on our list. I think he could be important for us," Munoz told the Yorkshire Post.

"I think he’s one of the important options for us, but we always have three or four options for each position."

It has been a summer of transfer frustration for Wednesday, with the permanent signing of defender Reece James the club's only bit of business so far.

After rounding off their pre-season trip to Spain with a 4-0 defeat to Eldense, Munoz admitted his side were "not ready" for the start of the new season, with the opening game against Southampton at Hillsborough just two weeks away.

"The club is working very well about the situation, and I hope that soon we will have news. In the market we need to know our conditions, our possibilities, and after that we try to find the best players in our level," Munoz told The Star.

"Everybody is working hard to get players very soon… I’ve given my list, we have everything there, and after we will see about negotiations for the situation. We’ll see when the first one opens the gate.

"Everybody understands the next stage, we have Luton from the Premier League and Southampton in the first game, and our team is not ready. We need something more, that’s what we’re thinking, but the process is the process and we understand that."

Would David Button be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Button would be an intriguing addition for the Owls.

He has spent much of his time at West Brom as second choice and after struggling to nail down his place in the team, there are question marks about Button's suitability for the Championship.

Button is unlikely to replace Dawson as Wednesday's number one and with Reading said to be interested, he could receive more game time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

He would be a solid back-up option for the Owls, but at this stage of his career, Button will be keen to play regular football which could give the Royals the edge.