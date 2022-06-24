Sheffield Wednesday join League One rival in transfer race for 26-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday are currently weighing up a move for Charlton Athletic full-back Ben Purrington, according to a Twitter update from journalist Ian Baker.

The 26-year-old is set to depart The Valley on the expiration of his contract this summer with the Addicks opting against offering the left-sided player fresh terms in the English capital, even with Pape Souare also set to leave the club.

He recorded 31 appearances in all competitions last term, recording four goals and three assists in the process as a considerable attacking threat for the third-tier outfit and a real asset to the likes of Nigel Adkins and Johnnie Jackson.

But their loss potentially provides an opportunity for the Owls to swoop in, with Olamide Shodipo departing as a left wing-back option for Darren Moore last month on the expiration of his loan deal at Hillsborough.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is also confirmed to be departing the South Yorkshire outfit, potentially leaving Marvin Johnson as their only wing-back option on the left-hand side with Jaden Brown’s future unclear at this stage.

The latter failed to impress last season and he could potentially be pushed down the pecking order if Purrington was to arrive, with Moore already getting busy in the summer market as he looks to give his side the best chance of being in the promotion mix again next term.

However, they aren’t the only side in the running to recruit the Charlton man, with Exeter City and Ross County also keeping tabs on him as they also weigh up a formal offer.

The Verdict:

Those are three decent options for Purrington, though he may be better served going to Wednesday if he wants to have the best chance of competing at the right end of the third-tier table next season.

Despite this, it would be difficult to drop Johnson at this stage and unless Charlton man comes into central defence, it would be difficult to see him getting into the starting lineup at this stage.

Even getting into the first 11 in this way may be a struggle with Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan now available as good options for the Owls if they want to play a back three again.

Exeter would provide him with third-tier football once more and may even manage to secure regular game time under his belt, so moving down south wouldn’t be the worst option for the left-sided player.

And a switch to Ross County wouldn’t be a terrible choice either if he’s willing to move north of the border – because they are a very competitive side in the Scottish Premiership at the moment.