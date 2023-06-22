Sheffield Wednesday have a "strong interest" in Everton striker Ellis Simms, according to The Northern Echo.

Wednesday are the latest club to join the race for Simms, with Championship rivals Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Stoke City also keen.

Simms spent the first half of last season on loan with Sunderland, scoring seven goals and registering two assists for the Black Cats before being recalled by Everton in December.

The 22-year-old was handed opportunities by Sean Dyche after his return to Goodison Park, scoring once in 11 appearances, but most of his minutes came as a substitute.

Simms has one year left on his contract with the Toffees and he they could cash in on him this summer, but no final decision has yet been made on whether to sell him and it will depend on whether Dyche is able to bring in recruits in the forward areas.

What is the latest on Ellis' Simms future?

Sunderland have reportedly "held talks" over re-signing Simms after his successful temporary spell last season and manager Tony Mowbray revealed in January that he would love to bring him back to the Stadium of Light.

"Ellis Simms, if he comes back will be huge for this football club, because he gives us a focal point at the front end of the pitch. He scored some massively important goals before he was recalled to Everton," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"There’s a few days to go. I’m assuming Sean (Dyche) is now in with his feet under the desk. Whether they make a quick decision on Ellis Simms, I don’t know. Whether they bring another striker in and Ellis is allowed to come back, it would be pretty appropriate for our team to give us a focal point and score goals."

However, they face strong competition for Simms' signature and The Sun claimed earlier this month that newly-promoted Ipswich had made a £3.5 million bid, although that figure was later said to be wide of the mark.

Stoke are thought to be "extremely interested" in Simms and a move to the bet365 Stadium would see him reunite with Potters boss Alex Neil, who brought him to Sunderland in July.

The Owls are also keeping tabs on the situation, but they are currently without a manager after the shock departure of Darren Moore.

Would Ellis Simms be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Simms would be an excellent addition for Wednesday.

He proved his ability at Championship level during his spell with Sunderland last season, forming a prolific partnership with Ross Stewart before perfoming admirably in Stewart's absence.

The Owls will be searching for attacking reinforcements this summer and Simms would be a much-needed younger option in the Wednesday front line to complement the likes of Michael Smith, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass.

However, it will be tough to convince Simms to make the move to Hillsborough without a manager in place, while if Ipswich do launch a significant bid, Wednesday may be unable to compete with the Tractor Boys' financial resources.