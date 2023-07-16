Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing former Solihull Moors striker Andrew Dallas, according to Football Insider.

The Owls are reportedly keen to bring Dallas to Hillsborough, but they face competition for his signature from League One sides Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Cheltenham Town.

Dallas was offered a contract extension by Solihull this summer, but he has not put pen-to-paper on a new deal and is available is a free agent, although the Moors would receive a compensation fee as he is under 24.

The striker enjoyed another prolific campaign in the National League last season, scoring 14 goals in 37 games for Solihull before joining Chesterfield on loan in March.

He scored seven goals in 14 appearances for the Spireites, who were beaten on penalties by Notts County in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

Who is Andrew Dallas?

Dallas began his career with Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers, but despite making the matchday squad on a number of occasions, he never made a senior appearance for the Gers.

The 23-year-old had loan spells with Stenhousemuir and Greenock Morton during his time at Ibrox before departing for Cambridge United on a permanent basis in July 2019.

However, it did not work out for Dallas at the Abbey Stadium and he was loaned out to Weymouth in the 2020-21 season.

Dallas joined Solihull in August 2021 and he scored 23 goals in 51 games to help the Moors to the National League play-off final under Neal Ardley in 2022 where they were beaten by Grimsby Town.

After continuing his prolific form last season, Dallas began to attract attention from the EFL, with League Two sides Grimsby and Hartlepool United both said to have been interested in January.

Dallas joined Chesterfield on a temporary basis in March, but despite opening the scoring in the play-off final from the penalty spot, he once again suffered Wembley heartbreak as Paul Cook's side missed out on promotion.

Would Andrew Dallas be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Dallas would be an incredibly risky signing for the Owls.

He has established a reputation as one of the best strikers outside the EFL and certainly deserves the opportunity to play at a higher level, but there would be huge question marks over whether he is capable of making the step up to the Championship.

Wednesday are in need of attacking reinforcements this summer and require younger, pacier options to compliment the likes of Lee Gregory and Michael Smith, so Dallas ticks those boxes.

But has only performed in the fifth tier and it would be a gamble to rely on him to provide the goals in the Championship, although on a free transfer, he could be a useful asset to have in the squad.

A move to League One feels a more natural progression in Dallas' career and he would be an exciting addition for Barnsley, Wigan or Cheltenham, but should the Owls make him an offer, Dallas will likely be keen to test himself in the second tier.