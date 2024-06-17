Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have made an offer for teenage defender Max Willoughby, who is a free agent this summer.

The Owls are also interested in 17-year-old Aiden McGinlay, who has potential and has attracted multiple clubs.

With a busy summer ahead, Wednesday are focusing on young talents like Willoughby and McGinlay to strengthen their squad.

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly joined the race for Queen's Park teenagers Aiden McGinlay and Max Willoughby, according to reports in Scotland.

The Daily Record live blog yesterday reported the Owls have "made an offer" for the latter, who is available on a free transfer this summer as he's only signed amateur forms with the Hampden Park outfit.

According to the report, Wednesday have invited the teenage defender to Yorkshire to open talks over a potential switch to Hillsborough, but face competition from Reading and Blackpool.

Max Willoughby: Rangers' interest; one of two Owls targets

The 17-year-old came through the youth ranks at Motherwell and was linked with a move to Rangers last January, the club his late grandfather Alex spent five seasons at between 1963 and 1969.

Meanwhile, the same report also indicated Wednesday have shown interest in fellow 17-year-old McGinlay, who is yet to make his professional debut last season after joining from Partick Thistle's academy.

McGinlay, who has won one cap for Scotland Under-17, has impressed in the youth ranks at Queen's Park and is regarded as one of the best products in the Spiders' academy.

Wednesday, however, could face stiff competition to land the winger, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs on both sides of the border.

Championship trio lead Aiden McGinlay race

Earlier this month, the Daily Record reported Burnley were interested in signing the teenager, as they look to reshape their squad ahead of their return to the Championship.

That came after, in May, TEAMtalk reported Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion were the front-runners in the race to sign McGinlay, whom they reportedly see 'as a potential star in the making'.

Scottish giants Celtic are also said to be interested in McGinley, along with Premier League new boys Ipswich Town, where the teenager had a two-week trial, and their East Anglia rivals Norwich.

Significantly, Queen's Park would only be entitled to minimal compensation were McGinlay to leave, as he has only been at Hampden Park for less than a year.

Busy summer ahead for the Owls

Wednesday are planning for life in the Championship after tying Danny Rohl to a long-term contract this summer, allaying fears the German could leave Hillsborough after steering the club to safety last term.

The Owls looked poised for an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but finished 20th in the table after Rohl masterminded a dramatic turnaround in form.

With the German staying put, this transfer window promises to be a busy one in S6 and Wednesday have already agreed deals for Ben Hamer and Max Lowe, who will join as free agents on July 1 after spending last season at Watford and Sheffield United respectively.

McGinlay and Willoughby are obviously more long-term prospects, but while the pair are still raw and yet to make their professional debut, their potential makes them very attractive prospects for the Owls.

At the same time, Rohl has not been afraid of handing young players their chances in recent seasons and pipping several Championship rivals to the pair's signature would be a major coup for the club.