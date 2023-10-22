Highlights Sheffield Wednesday midfielder John Buckley is impressed with new manager Danny Rohl and says that the team has bought into his ideas so far.

Despite a defeat against Watford, Buckley believes there were positives, including good pressing and getting the crowd involved.

Rohl has demanded intensity, composure on the ball, and good connections between players. Buckley believes that if they stick together and continue to play like that, the team will be able to pick up points.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder John Buckley says he and his team-mates have been impressed with new manager Danny Rohl so far.

Former RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and German national team assistant coach Rohl was handed his first managerial role at Hillsborough, replacing Xisco Munoz, who was sacked after just 12 games in charge earlier this month.

The Owls were beaten 1-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in Rohl's first game, with Yaser Asprilla's 82nd-minute strike sealing all three points for the Hornets.

It was an improved performance from Wednesday, but they remain bottom of the table after picking up just three points from their first 12 league games, and they are now nine points adrift of safety as the search for their first win of the season continues.

Rohl's men face a huge game against Plymouth Argyle, who currently sit 21st in the table, at Home Park on Wednesday night before hosting fellow strugglers Rotherham United next Sunday.

What did John Buckley say?

Buckley joined the Owls on a season-long loan from Blackburn Rovers on deadline day, and he made his fourth start for the club against Watford.

Despite the defeat, the 24-year-old believes there were plenty of positives to take for Wednesday, and he says that he and his team-mates have bought into Rohl's ideas so far.

"Each manager has different styles of play and things like that, but all the lads have bought into it so far," Buckley told The Star journalist Joe Crann.

"I thought our pressing was good today, we got the crowd against them which we wanted to do a little bit, it's just a shame we didn't come away with any points to be honest."

When asked what Rohl has demanded of the players, Buckley said: "Intensity, being composed on the ball, having good connections with each other, trusting each other on the ball, not just kicking it forward, things like that.

"We've just got to stick together, and if we play like that, we'll be able to pick up points, no doubt about that."

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Buckley's comments will be encouraging for Wednesday supporters, and while it was another disappointing afternoon against Watford, the Owls were unlucky not to come away with at least a point.

However, Wednesday are becoming increasingly adrift at the bottom of the table, and having failed to score in their last five matches, their goalscoring problems need to be urgently addressed if they are to have any chance of survival this season.

It could be a potentially season-defining week for the Owls with games against Plymouth and Rotherham, and with the Pilgrims sitting just outside the relegation zone, Rohl's men have to pick up three points at Home Park in midweek.

Rohl has clearly made a positive impression on his new players, and it will take time for him to implement his ideas, but it is crucial that the German turns his side's form around quickly with their position at the bottom of the table looking bleak.