Sheffield Wednesday January transfer call involving Derby County surfaces ahead of Charlton clash

Sheffield Wednesday turned down an offer from Derby County for Jack Hunt during the closing stages of the January transfer window, according to a report from The Star.

It is understood that the Rams launched an effort to secure the services of Hunt on a free transfer from the Owls.

Instead of sanctioning a departure for Hunt, Wednesday rejected Derby’s approach last month.

The right-back has been utilised in five of the club’s last seven league fixtures by manager Darren Moore.

After missing Wednesday’s clashes with Ipswich Town and Morecambe, Hunt was handed the chance to impress during last weekend’s meeting with Milton Keynes Dons.

Hunt went on to produce a relatively encouraging display in this particular fixture before being withdrawn in the second-half at Hillsborough.

Wednesday managed to extend their unbeaten run in League One to 19 games by securing a 5-2 win over the Dons as they reclaimed top spot in the league standings.

The Owls’ attention has now switched to their upcoming showdown with Charlton Athletic.

A victory over the Addicks on Saturday could potentially allow Wednesday to extend the gap between them and the chasing pack.

As for Derby, they are set to head to Oakwell to face Barnsley this weekend.

The Verdict

Wednesday certainly made the right choice not to let Hunt leave in the closing stages of the previous transfer window.

By sanctioning a departure, the Owls would have strengthened a Derby side who were eyeing a push for a top-two finish at the time.

The league leaders may have also found it difficult to draft in a suitable replacement for Hunt in such a short period of time.

Hunt will now be hoping to play a significant role in Wednesday’s quest to secure a return to the Championship after recently making his 18th appearance of the season.

Having featured on 118 occasions in the third-tier during his career, the 32-year-old will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods at this level when he is selected to play again.

Given that Hunt’s contract is set to expire later this year, it will be interesting to see whether the defender will be able to earn a fresh deal between now and the end of the term.