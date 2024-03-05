Sheffield Wednesday still have several games remaining to retain their Championship status.

The Owls have been stuck at the bottom end of the table for the majority of the season, but in recent weeks and months, form has turned in a good way, which has now given them a great chance of beating the drop.

One of the reasons why that has happened is the arrival of manager Danny Rohl and what he was able to do in January.

The January transfer window was a chance for Rohl to address the club’s squad and make changes where necessary and the German did exactly that. Sheffield Wednesday made the decision to bring Ike Ugbo to the club on loan for the remainder of the season, despite him not seeing the world alight during his stint at Cardiff City.

However, it is a gamble that now looks to be paying off, as the striker is in red hot form and has been key in the club’s recent results. Something that will hurt Cardiff, as he wasn’t as successful with them and QPR, as they were keen on signing the player in January.

Ike Ugbo’s time at Cardiff City

Ike Ugbo started his career at Premier League side Chelsea, a club he spent 14 years at, but it was a successful time as he spent most of it on loan at various other clubs.

Ugbo joined Genk in 2021 and spent half a season with the Belgian side before joining Troyes on loan, where he then joined the club permanently in 2022.

After a season with the French club, he then joined Cardiff City on loan last summer, and at the start of the loan, Ugbo featured a lot for the club, starting most games, which resulted in him scoring three goals in the opening four games.

However, the goals soon dried up for the forward, and that resulted in the 25-year-old losing his starting spot in the side. Ugbo only managed one more goal during his time with the Bluebirds, and with his form dipping, he was more used as an impact sub.

So, when January arrived, it was agreed that his loan with the Bluebirds would be cut short, and he would then go on to join Sheffield Wednesday. A move that not many people would have thought would be going as well as it is now.

Sheffield Wednesday’s gamble to sign Ike Ugbo is working

When it became clear that Sheffield Wednesday were going to sign Ike Ugbo on loan for the remainder of the season, many Wednesday fans would questioned the decision behind that.

However, just a month and a bit on, and the decision to bring Ugbo to the club looks like a masterstroke, as the forward is in sensational form and has been key to the Owls’ recent run of form in the league.

In their last five league games, Wednesday have won four, with them winning three on the bounce after their important win over Rotherham United on Saturday.

Ugbo has been part of that success, with him scoring six goals in his last five games for the club, a form that has made him one of the club’s standout performers.

Ike Ugbo's 2023/24 Championship stats Total Matches played 28 Minutes per game 53 Goals 10 xG 7.86 Shots per game 1.2 Goal conversion 30% Scoring frequency 148 minutes Goals per game 0.4 Big chances created 1 Average rating 6.86 As per SofaScore.com (As it stands 5th of March)

To date, Ugbo’s best game for Sheffield Wednesday came in the clash against Birmingham City, with him collecting a SofaScore.com match rating of 8.8.

In that game, the forward scored two goals, beating his xG, which stood at 1.10, while he had three shots on target. Ugbo also completed 11 of his 15 passes, leaving him an accuracy of 73%, and won three of his five ariel duals, showing his influence on the team in different stages, as per SofaScore.com.

Related 5 free-agents Sheffield Wednesday could try sign now or in the summer FLW looks at 5 free agents that Sheffield Wednesday could sign to bolster their squad

Ugbo has taken to life very well at Sheffield Wednesday, silencing the doubters that he may have had from his time at Cardiff, and it could be said that if the Owls are to stay in the league, then Ugbo needs to carry on with his excellent form in front of goal.

Meanwhile, QPR, who are fighting alongside Sheffield Wednesday at the foot of the table, will be looking on with envy, as they were interested in the striker in January but were unable to get a deal done. They instead signed Michael Frey, who is taking his time to adapt to a new league and club, but could still come good for the club and be important in the relegation run-in.