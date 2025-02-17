This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday supporters would have hoped Jamal Lowe could make a real impact this season when he arrived at Hillsborough in the summer.

Lowe scored nine goals for Swansea City in the Championship during the 2023/24 campaign, and there were a number of clubs interested in securing his services before he joined the Owls, so there was an expectation that he would be able to add some quality in the final third.

Jamal Lowe's Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 208 42 14

The 30-year-old was handed the number nine shirt following his arrival, further highlighting that the club hoped he could be the main man up front under Danny Rohl this season.

He made a promising start to life in South Yorkshire, with a goal against Plymouth Argyle on the opening day of the season, but he has only managed to find the net twice in the league since then, and has started just two of the Owls' last 10 games in the Championship.

Jamal Lowe has struggled since his move to Sheffield Wednesday

We asked our Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, whether Lowe could be considered a flop, having arrived with plenty of experience but failed to make a huge impact.

"With regard to Jamal Lowe, unfortunately, his time here so far has been underwhelming, and you probably could put it in the flop category," said Patrick.

"Of course, there is still time left in the season, so I wouldn't want to write him off completely.

"He really isn't getting regular game time at all. This season there has been quite a lot of rotation up front, but he has never really seemed to nail down a regular starting position.

"I can't really remember a particularly good performance from him yet. There has been the odd goal, but I was expecting more when he did come in the summer.

"I certainly thought he would have a few more goals and that he would be making more regular contributions, but, for whatever reason, it isn't working out for him.

"Maybe he just needs a run of games to get some goals and then that could kick something off, but it just hasn't really clicked for him so far.

"He never seems to be confident in his game this season, but there are still a few months left for him to do something.

"I am hoping that can be sooner rather than later."

Jamal Lowe will hope he can impress between now and the end of the season

While Lowe has struggled to hold down a place in the starting lineup this season, there is still every chance that he can play an important role between now and the end of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit ninth in the Championship, just three points adrift of the play-off places, so if Lowe can help them put a run of form together that propels them into the top six, his difficult season up to now will be forgotten.

He will hope that he can end a run of six games without a goal against Burnley on Friday night and force his way back into Rohl's plans, but based on many of his performances for the Owls so far, he will need to produce an impressive turnaround to make his signing seem worthwhile.