Sheffield Wednesday issued transfer warning as interest in bargain Championship man is discussed

Carlton Palmer has urged Sheffield Wednesday to pursue other targets amid recent reported interest in Lee Gregory.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this month that the Owls were plotting a move to sign the experienced forward on a free transfer this summer as they look to bolster their attacking line.

The 32-year-old is facing an uncertain future with his contract at Stoke City set to expire in the coming days, meaning that he will be available on a free transfer from July 1.

A move to League One could be a plausible next step for Gregory, but according to Owls’ favourite Carlton Palmer, the club would be better served chasing a player who is on the upward curve of his career.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Palmer said: “When he scored those goals for Milwall, it was a long time ago and in his 40 league appearances for Stoke in the 2019/20 season, he scored seven goals.

“Darren’s got to get some experience in but it will boil down to the finances available to him. If you go back through his goal scoring records in recent years, it’s not been very good. So, I’d rather take somebody from a lower division, who’s scoring goals, and is in-form.”

The verdict

While I respect Carlton Palmer’s opinion, I still think that Lee Gregory would be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are going to need leaders next season and that means that while young players could be important, there will be a real need for genuine experience in their ranks.

Gregory has been there and done it and I believe that he could be a really valuable asset for Darren Moore’s side as they look to secure promotion next term.

They might opt for younger options as well, but I think that the 32-year-old would be a very wise addition providing that they can afford to fund the deal.