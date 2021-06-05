Sheffield Wednesday issued clear warning as they target League One promotion

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison has warned that the club will not find it easy to win promotion from League One next season.

The Owls are preparing for a return to the third-tier following their relegation from the Championship on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

They will of course be targeting an immediate promotion back to the second-tier, but Morrison – who was part of the Wednesday squad who won promotion from League One in 2011/12 – does not believe that will be an easy task for the club.

Speaking about his former club’s chances of promotion next season, Morrison was quoted by The Sheffield Star as saying: “We got Sheffield Wednesday promoted out of League One but it is a difficult league. It is just as hard as the Championship.

“There are some big clubs in the division like Sunderland, Ipswich and Portsmouth. They shouldn’t be in there but no team has a divine right to get promoted.

What that group of players need is a good pre-season, to work hard and listen to what Darren has got to say. I think a good pre-season will help them. "Darren is going to need help from the owner, most definitely. He needs to get his signings in before pre-season so he can work with them and integrate them into the squad. "They have obviously lost a few players but still have got the nucleus of a really good squad." The Verdict

I do think that this warning from Morrison that Wednesday will not have it all their one way in League One is an accurate assessment.

There are a number of strong teams in that division, who will be aiming for promotion themselves next season, and like Wednesday, ought to be capable of achieving that.

As a result, there are going to be plenty of challenges for the Owls to negotiate when it comes to their attempts to win promotion on the pitch, especially since they will also have to cope with the challenge of taking on teams upping their games in the view of their succeeding with their own aims next season.

It is also worth noting that given there does seem to be some uncertainty about the future of some of the club’s players amid those threats of notices going in over unpaid wages , and you feel there is no guarantee Wednesday will be up there in the battle for promotion in 2021/22.