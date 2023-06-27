Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich are among a host of clubs who have missed out on the signing of Chiedozie Ogbene, as he signed for Luton Town.

Who is Chiedozie Ogbene?

The 26-year-old started out in Ireland before his performances caught the eye of Brentford, who brought the versatile attacker to England, although he failed to establish himself as a regular for the Bees.

A transfer to Rotherham followed in 2019, and it’s a move that has worked out very well for the player, as he has gradually become a key figure for the Millers.

Ogbene played a crucial role as the Yorkshire side survived in the Championship last season, as he scored eight times and impressed with his all-round game, with his pace and direct style a real problem for the opposition, whether he played out wide or in a central role.

So, with his deal expiring this summer, there was a real battle to land Ogbene on a free, and a host of clubs had been linked with the Irish international, including Wednesday, Ipswich and Plymouth, whilst he had been on Middlesbrough’s radar in the past.

But, Ogbene’s next step is Kenilworth Road, as the Hatters announced his arrival on their official site on Tuesday evening.

That will give Ogbene the first chance to play in the Premier League in his career, so it was always going to be difficult for clubs in the second tier to compete with Luton after their promotion.

Ogbene joins Luton Town

Firstly, you have to say this is a great move for Ogbene, as he has worked his way up to the top, and it will be a great chance for him to show his ability on the biggest stage. And, from Luton’s perspective, they are getting a talented player who fits their profile, and he could go on to surprise a few with his performances in the top-flight.

With that in mind, it’s obviously a blow for the Championship clubs mentioned that they haven’t been able to sign Ogbene. He improved so much at Rotherham in the last year, adding a real end product to his game, whilst he was always a threat with his pace and physicality.

So, the other clubs will be forced to look elsewhere, but you would think they all have a list of targets this summer, and once Luton came in for Ogbene, it would have been a case of looking at other options, because the appeal of the Premier League was always going to be too much.