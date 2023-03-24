League One has a very rarely disappointed in the last few seasons, even in the curtailed 2019/20 campaign there was an enthralling play-off race which remains the case this term, but the automatic promotion picture is shaping up for a gripping business end.

Barnsley threw the cat amongst the pigeons on Tuesday evening by casting Sheffield Wednesday aside at Oakwell to a 4-2 scoreline.

The balance of play probably did not affect the result in the Yorkshire derby, but results are far more important than performances at this stage of the season.

As things stand, Plymouth Argyle are top on 80 points after 38 games, the Owls are second on 78 having played 36, Ipswich Town sit in third on 75 points after 37 while the Tykes are fourth on 72 with 36 played.

A lot can change between now and May 7th, with Wednesday suddenly feeling like they need to cling onto a top two position after seemingly running away with the league title in the last few weeks.

Here, we have taken a look at the run-ins of the teams from second to fourth and how they compare...

Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday's run-in is as follows: Forest Green Rovers (24th) away, Cheltenham Town (17th) away, Lincoln City (14th) at home, Oxford United (19th) away, Accrington Stanley (21st) at home, Burton Albion (18th) away, Bristol Rovers (15th) away, Exeter City (13th) at home, Shrewsbury Town (10th) away and finally Derby County (5th) at home.

Only having two current top half teams left to play is a blessing, and the home games against Lincoln, Accy and Exeter along with Sunday's trip to FGR will likely yield 12 points.

Ipswich Town

The Tractor Boys arguably having the toughest remaining fixtures of the trio, but having won their last six without conceding, Kieran McKenna will believe they can win them all.

Ipswich take on: Derby County away, Wycombe Wanderers (8th) at home, Cheltenham Town away, Charlton Athletic (11th) at home, Port Vale (16th) at home, Peterborough United (7th) away, Barnsley (4th) away, Exeter at home and Fleetwood Town (12th) away.

The Tractor Boys are good enough to make a mockery of their remaining games, but they are more difficult than Wednesday's for certain.

Barnsley

The Tykes look to continue their remarkable run of ten wins and two draws in their 12 in: travelling to Exeter, hosting Morecambe (22nd), visiting Burton, welcoming Shrewsbury to Oakwell, FGR away, Lincoln away, Oxford at home, Ipswich (3rd) at home, MK Dons (20th) and Posh at home.

Ipswich and Peterborough in their final trio could trip the Tykes up, but if one thing is for sure it is that this will be a gripping finish to the season for neutral observers.