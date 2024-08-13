Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion striker Mark O'Mahony this summer, following hints by manager Danny Rohl about the possibility of recruiting from the Premier League.

The Athletic's Andy Naylor has said that O'Mahony is a target for the Owls. The 19-year-old striker has never been on loan before, but he has made three appearances in the Premier League for the Seagulls.

Wednesday have already bolstered their options up front this summer with the additions of Jamal Lowe and, most recently, Ike Ugbo.

Lowe scored against Plymouth Argyle in the Owls' 4-0 win on their opening day of the new season, while Ugbo is yet to make his full debut since rejoining on a permanent basis.

Rohl had said that the signings from the English top flight could come soon, as they set their sights on O'Mahony on loan.

"Next week when the Premier League starts there is also something in the market," Rohl told The Star.

"The good thing is that we have a good, good group now together and now it is about finding the right stone for our house.

"If we do this we will have done a really good job. I want to make a big thank you to our chairman, he has supported me very well, Kevin as well in this case.

"I think this is a result of togetherness, it is not a one-man show. On the pitch there is togetherness, in the crowd is togetherness and also off the pitch we need everybody in the same direction. It looks good, but it's a long, long season."

Wednesday have already brought in one loanee from the Amex Stadium, with goalkeeper James Beadle returning to the club for a temporary spell following his loan move to Hillsborough in January. They are also looking at newly-recruited Albion midfielder Malick Yalcouye, as per Charlie Parker-Turner.

Republic of Ireland under-21s international O'Mahony is said to be on the watchlist of the Owls, who are looking at taking him on loan, according to The Athletic.

O'Mahony's name was a regular one on the Brighton team-sheet in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign. He started in one of the three games he was involved in, playing the first 45 minutes against AFC Bournemouth.

In the last Premier League 2 season, the 19-year-old found the back of the net 10 times in 11 games, and provided two assists in that time as well.

Mark O'Mahony's 2023/24 Premier League 2 stats Apps 11 Starts 10 Goals 10 Scoring frequency 90 mins Goals per game 0.9 Assists 2 Stats taken from Sofascore

Rohl has stated that he wants to keep doing business throughout the remaining days of the window, despite having already made double-digit additions to his squad this summer.

Two of Wednesday's own forwards, Bailey Cadamarteri and Michael Smith, have attracted attention from Wrexham this summer.

However, in the case of Cadamarteri, another striker may need to come in before he is allowed to leave, and if O'Mahony were to make the temporary switch to Hillsborough, that could open the door for Cadamarteri's tempoary exit.

Mark O'Mahony would be an interesting prospect for Sheffield Wednesday

O'Mahony's record at youth level, combined with Brighton's ability in recent times to produce great young footballers, should give Wednesday supporters a lot of confidence about their side's interest in this latest target.

He appears to be a different style of forward to the likes of Lowe and Ugbo. His record certainly suggests that he is a natural finisher, whereas the other two perhaps lean on their physical attributes a bit more than O'Mahony.

They've already signed a young Premier League attacker in Charlie McNeill this summer, but the 19-year-old Seagulls man certainly feels like he has the potential to shine brighter than McNeill, who was released by Manchester United this summer.

It's definitely one for Wednesdayites to keep their eye on, although given they found the back of the net four times against Plymouth, the Owls are not going to be short of goals this season.