Sheffield Wednesday interested in 21-year-old midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in a move for Portadown midfielder Luke Wilson when the transfer window reopens in the summer, a report from The Sun (14/03, p59) has claimed.

Wilson is already captain of Portadown at the age of just 21, having made a total of 23 appearances in all competitions for the Northern Irish club, scoring on two occasions.

Now it seems as though Wilson’s performances are starting to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest report, Sheffield Wednesday are keeping tabs on Wilson, as they consider a move for the midfielder when the market reopens at the end of this season.

It is thought that the Owls are considering something of a squad overhaul in the summer, following their disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

As things stand, Wednesday are second from bottom of the Championship table, seven points from safety having lost each of their last seven league games, ahead of their Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield on Wednesday night.

There are currently just over 12 months remaining on Wilson’s contract with Portadown, securing his future with the until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This is a move that could make sense from a Sheffield Wednesday perspective.

With a long list of players set to see their contracts at Hillsborough expire at the end of this season, it does seem as though they are going to need to bring in new players to fill those roles in the Owls’ squad.

Given Wilson is only 21, meaning he both has plenty of time left in his career to develop his game further, and the fact that the midfielder will no doubt be keen to prove himself should he make this move, it could be a smart piece of recruitment for Wednesday.

Indeed, Wilson’s contract situation at Portadown also means this could be a reasonably affordable deal for Wednesday, so it could be one that is well worth looking into for the Owls.